Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: the complete team

Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball
Coach of the year: Bryant Ginn, Ohatchee.
Player of the year: Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart.
First team
Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, 5-8, Sr., F
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, 5-10, Fr., F
Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart, 5-3, Sr., G
Serena Hardy, Sacred Heart, 5-3, 8th, G
Tori Vice, Ohatchee, 5-9, Jr., G
Second team
Karmyn Sparks, Pleasant Valley, 5-11, Sr., C
LeLe Ridley, Piedmont, 5-9, Fr., C
Alisia Person, Sacred Heart, 5-9, Jr., G
JorTaysia West, Sacred Heart, 5-8, So., G
Victoria O’Neill, Donoho, 5-2, Jr., G
Third team
Sydnee Johnson, Faith Christian, 5-8, Sr., F
Kylie Cupp, Jacksonville Christian, 5-1, Sr., G
Jazmine Adams, Ohatchee, 5-5, Sr., G
Ava Pope, Piedmont, 5-6, 8th, G
Haley Homesley, Weaver, 5-7, Jr., G
Honorable mention
Donoho: Campbell Hagan.
Faith Christian: BabaT Aremu, Elizabeth Bedford.
Jacksonville Christian: Rebekah Carter.
Ohatchee: Gracie George, Millie Rainwater.
Piedmont: Z’Hayla Walker.
Pleasant Valley: Rylee Haynes.
Sacred Heart: Jordan Sabree.
Saks: Teana Edwards.
Weaver: Kiese Hubbard, Kaylee Hindsman, Madison Atchley.
Wellborn: Blakley Cupp.