Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: the complete team

Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball

Coach of the year: Bryant Ginn, Ohatchee.

Player of the year: Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart.

First team

Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, 5-8, Sr., F

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, 5-10, Fr., F

Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart, 5-3, Sr., G

Serena Hardy, Sacred Heart, 5-3, 8th, G

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, 5-9, Jr., G

Second team

Karmyn Sparks, Pleasant Valley, 5-11, Sr., C

LeLe Ridley, Piedmont, 5-9, Fr., C

Alisia Person, Sacred Heart, 5-9, Jr., G

JorTaysia West, Sacred Heart, 5-8, So., G

Victoria O’Neill, Donoho, 5-2, Jr., G

Third team

Sydnee Johnson, Faith Christian, 5-8, Sr., F

Kylie Cupp, Jacksonville Christian, 5-1, Sr., G

Jazmine Adams, Ohatchee, 5-5, Sr., G

Ava Pope, Piedmont, 5-6, 8th, G

Haley Homesley, Weaver, 5-7, Jr., G

Honorable mention

Donoho: Campbell Hagan.

Faith Christian: BabaT Aremu, Elizabeth Bedford.

Jacksonville Christian: Rebekah Carter.

Ohatchee: Gracie George, Millie Rainwater.

Piedmont: Z’Hayla Walker.

Pleasant Valley: Rylee Haynes.

Sacred Heart: Jordan Sabree.

Saks: Teana Edwards.

Weaver: Kiese Hubbard, Kaylee Hindsman, Madison Atchley.

Wellborn: Blakley Cupp.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...