Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Harris helped Sacred Heart to new heights

MCCLELLAN — Myiah Harris will be remembered as one of the players who lifted Sacred Heart girls basketball to a higher level, and she’ll also be remembered for a countywide honor.
For helping to lead Sacred Heart to its first two Northeast Regional appearances, Harris is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County girls basketball player of the year.
Harris averaged 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists and fetched 109 steals in leading Sacred Heart to a 23-9 finish and berth in the regional semifinals, where the Cardinals fell to Sand Rock in overtime.
She made the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team as a first-team selection in 2A. She made the regional all-tournament team and was Class 2A, Area 11 most valuable player. She was named most outstanding offensive player in the Calhoun County tournament.
Sacred Heart made its first two regional appearances on her watch, in her junior and senior years. The Cardinals also hosted their area tournament for the first two times, won their first two area titles and hosted their first two sub-regional games.
She and teammate Jordan Sabree have committed to Southern Union Community College and hope to make a formal announcement, if social distancing related to the COVID-19 outbreak subsides soon enough.
It was all part of the conversation as she spoke to Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: From a team perspective, how do you feel about Sacred Heart’s season?
Answer: I feel like we did a great job, but I feel like we could’ve done better than what we finished off. I feel we could’ve put in more work and worked harder than what we did, and we could’ve played defense a little better that last game.
Q: How do you feel about your season, individually?
A: I feel like I did good, but I could’ve brought more to the team in a defensive way, like, just, stopping the ball more.
Q: Is there basketball beyond high school for you?
A: Me and my other teammate, I guess we’re going to do a verbal commit, since we can’t do the signing thing right now. Jordan Sabree, we’re going to Southern Union. It’s close to here, and it’s what we feel is best for us and we feel safe in that environment, and we trust Coach (LaMont) Herring.
Q: How long did you attend Sacred Heart, and what do you feel like going there did for you?
A: I’ve attended since eighth grade. I feel like it was a great transition from Anniston, and it was able to make me better myself in small things that needed improvement. It was just a great transition for me, and I love Sacred Heart.
Q: How does it feel, to you, to be such a big part of the history that was made in girls basketball the past two seasons?
A: It feels good. I can say to myself, that I’m one of the first girls in history at Sacred Heart to put them out there.
Q: You’re a senior. What do you think of everything that’s happening with the virus and schools being out, possibly for the rest of the year?
A: That’s hard, because I want to walk across the stage. Now, with this virus, I might not get the chance to. That’s really hard, because I’m ready to walk across that stage.
Q: Who are your closest friends, and how are you staying in touch with them?
A: We probably see each other every week, once a week, twice a week, something like that, Facetime and Snapchat. My closest friend at Sacred Heart is Jordan, Cearia Jenkins, Alyssa Bell and a lot of others, just mainly my classmates and a few underclassmen.