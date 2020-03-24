Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Ginn got plenty out of his Ohatchee team

Coach-of-the-year awards often go to coaches who do the most with the least. Is there anybody who fits that bill more than Ohatchee’s Bryant Ginn?
For getting the Ohatchee girls to the sub-regional round, all while pulling triple duty, Ginn is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County girls basketball coach of the year.
The Indians finished 16-12 and pushed more talented Sacred Heart to the limit in the Class 2A, Area 11 final, falling 45-40. They came within a victory of reaching the Northeast Regional for the first time in 10 years.
A 2A school, Ohatchee got within a point of 5A Alexandria twice in the Calhoun County quarterfinals before falling 52-44.
Ginn has helped to develop junior guard Tori Vice and freshman post Jorda Crook into all-state players.
He’s done it all while also coaching the Ohatchee’s varsity and junior varsity boys teams. He’s also an assistant football coach.