Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Bullock's Bulldogs put it all together

Eddie Bullock smiles a lot these days, and why shouldn’t he?
The 15th-year Anniston girls basketball coach led the Bulldogs to their seventh Final Four this season. This time, they became champions.
For leading Anniston’s girls to their first-ever state championship, Bullock is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County girls basketball coach of the year.
Anniston finished 29-3, winning its final 19 games to match the season-ending streak that marked the boys program’s 2002 state-championship season.
The Bulldogs also won their 20th Calhoun County title, including their 11th under Bullock.
While Anniston went to Birmingham with arguably the best team Bullock has taken there, coaching played a major role. Offseason offensive development for posts Asia Barclay and Kiana Montgomery helped both to make the all-tourney team in Birmingham, and Barclay’s 20 points, 19 rebounds and eight blocks were a key as Anniston beat Deshler 61-51 in the final.