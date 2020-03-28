Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: Oxford's Garrett was a shining star again

OXFORD — History will judge whether Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett goes down as one of Calhoun County’s greatest high school basketball players, but one thing is certain.
He is a two-time county player of the year.
For all he did to help Oxford to yet another Calhoun County title and Northeast Regional appearance, Garrett repeats as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County boys basketball player of the year.
The 6-foot-7 senior forward with an inside-out game averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in helping Oxford to a 21-9 finish. He also blocked 63 shots and grabbed 39 steals.
Garrett was a second-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick for the second year in a row and made AL.com’s Super All-State team as a second-team pick.
Garrett is a three-time, first-team all-county pick, also making it as freshman, in 2017. He spent his sophomore season at Georgia’s Lincoln Academy.
Garrett turned in 28 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in Oxford’s overtime loss to Pinson Valley in the Northeast Regional semifinals. He scored 16 points from the fourth quarter on.
He also scored 17 points in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
It was all part of the conversation as the South Alabama signee spoke to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: How do you feel about the season that was for Oxford?
Answer: I feel pretty good. I’m glad we got to grow as a team, together, and we got to accomplish a lot of things as a team. I’m going to miss my teammates and all, especially my coach (Joel Van Meter). I feel like we did pretty good this year, even though we didn’t get to make it to where we wanted to make it to, but it’s all about growing as a team and doing what we wanted to do as young men.
Q: What about your season, individually?
A: I feel like I improved a lot. Moving on forward to college, I feel like I still need to grow and get better and improve on my game more and more. I feel like I improved my shot and stepping up more as a leader for my teammates and trying to get them through hard games. Moving forward to college, I feel like I need to get more weight on me and get bigger and get my feet right, defensive wise, and try to stay on the floor and play defense.
Q: Now that you’ve been through leaving for prep school then coming back to finish your career, what are your thoughts about how that all worked out for you?
A: I feel like it prepared me for, I guess, the future. Me saying that is because I’m going to be leaving soon for college and all. I’m going to be on my own, just like I was over in Georgia. I got to see new places that I’d never really been to. Everything has just prepared me for college. I feel like I made the right decision on that, on being prepared, on being away from my family and all.
Q: What about coming back to Oxford?
A: I feel like it was the right decision to do that, as well. I got to finish it with the people I wanted to.
Q: What would you tell other players considering doing something like that?
A: I’d tell them to go with what you feel is right for you. If you don’t like it, you can always try something different, but always go with your dream.
Q: How has the COVID-19 outbreak and society shutting down because of it affected you?
A: A lot. I’m constantly calling gyms, and some of them don’t even pick up the phone. I don’t even know if they’re there. I’m just trying to work out and everything else, eat more and try to build my body up. It’s so hard finding an open gym. I have to go find outside courts, or whatever. If they’re open, nobody’s on them. I have to constantly find something to do.