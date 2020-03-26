Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: As the stakes rose, JCA's Vinson got better

JACKSONVILLE — At the center of Jacksonville Christian’s historic Final Four run was a 6-foot-7 center with offensive skill and defensive presence.
Chase Vinson helped the Thunder be heard in Birmingham, and he is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County boys basketball player of the year
Vinson averaged 23.4 points and 13.5 rebounds in leading JCA to a 24-6 record and first berths in the Northeast Regional and state semifinals since moving up from Christian school ball to Alabama High School Athletic Association play in 2002. He also blocked 67 shots and got 54 steals.
Vinson proved himself a big name against big-name competition. He poured in 30 points with 17 rebounds in the sub-regional, against Sloan Phillips-led Ragland. In the regional semifinal against Lindsay Lane, Vinson’s 39 points and 21 rebounds helped JCA to overcome Tommy Murr’s 56-point performance.
Murr is Alabama’s all-time leading scorer for boys basketball.
Vinson held his own against Lanett’s 6-foot-8 tandem of Cameron and Zameron Boozer, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the state semifinals.
Vinson is a first-team pick for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A all-state team and a finalist for 1A player of the year.
Vinson eyes Gadsden State Community College as a possibility for basketball beyond high school. It was all part of the conversation as he spoke to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: Now that you’ve had time to look back on it, how do you feel about what JCA accomplished as a team this season?
Answer: For JCA, it’s one of the biggest accomplishments in sports, ever. It’s a real good feeling. When we lost in the Final Four, it was depressing, but as time passes, I looked back on it and thought, we made it that far. Not a lot of people make it that far, so it felt really good.
Q: How did you feel about your season, individually?
A: I think I had a good season. I could’ve had a better one, if I disciplined myself more. I felt good about my free-throw percentage (70.2 percent). It went up, and I think I played more aggressive as the season went on. That’s what I really needed to improve on.
Q: Coach Tommy Miller said he felt like you hit a new level in postseason. What do you make of that?
A: It was sub-regional, when we played Ragland. I knew I had to kick it up for us to make it that far. It played out well, to the Final Four.
Q: It seemed like your performance kicked up when you guys played teams that had big-name players of their own. Was there something to that?
A: I think I performed well. I think our whole team did, to be honest, but both of those teams had one good player. I think both of those players kind of, like, leave the team and take over, so if we let them do their thing and stop everybody else, that’s how we put it. It came out well.
Q: Is there basketball beyond high school for you?
A: I don’t think I’m going to announce yet, but Gadsden State is what I’m looking at right now. It’s a good starter for me. Go to Gadsden State and add some weight and some size to me, and then take on to a four-year college.
Q: How do you feel about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted your senior year?
A: I’m not really sure. It hasn’t really set in yet. I hope we get to go back. If we don’t, I’ll just have to look forward. I think it was smart (to suspend school and sports), because the virus would spread a lot faster, but I’m just in high school. What do I know?
Contact Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley at jmedley@annistonstar.com. Twitter: @jmedley_star.