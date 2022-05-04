Class 5A, Area 11 softball tournament: Alexandria beats Lincoln, falls to Moody

Alexandria’s softball team beat Lincoln 11-0 but fell to Moody 4-2 in Tuesday’s Class 5A, Area 11 tourney action at Alexandria.
The Valley Cubs (38-9) will play St. Clair County in Thursday’s 4 p.m. elimination game for the right to play Moody in the 6 p.m. final. Finalists advance to the East Central Regional in Albertville.
Against Lincoln, Rylee Gattis threw a one-hitter and struck out 10 Golden Bears over five innings to lead the Valley Cubs.
Chloe Gattis and Jill Cockrell led Alexandria at the plate. Chloe Gattis was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs. Cockrell went 2-for-2 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Other top performers for Alexandria against Lincoln:
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, double, two runs, three RBIs, stolen base.
—Christian Hess, 2-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, one run.
—Brie Troup, two runs, stolen base.
—Addie Jennings, run.
—Brenlee Sparks, RBI.
Alexandria’s top performers against Moody:
—Rylee Gattis, struck out 10 batters and allowed six hits with no earned runs in seven innings.
—Phillips, 2-for-4.
—Hess, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Bright, 1-for-2, RBI.