Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Welch led reloaded Alexandria to county, area titles

ALEXANDRIA — Whitney Welch had to rebuild a team around two returning starters this past season.
For doing it well enough to produce another Calhoun County volleyball championship, area championship, high state ranking and postseason run, Welch is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County volleyball coach of the year.
Alexandria finished 39-15, falling to Lawrence County in the North Super Regional quarterfinals in Huntsville. The Valley Cubs reached as high as No. 2 in Class 5A in AL.com’s statewide rankings.
This despite losing seven seniors from the 2020 team, including outside hitter and 2019 county player of the year Jordan Beason, first-team all-county setter Anna Johnson and first-team all-county libero Sarah Pelham.
Welch had to rebuild a team around returning first-team all-county hitter Lexi Weber, a 2020 Alabama North All-Star and the 2021 county player of the year.
Alexandria’s accomplishments came over a backdrop of grief for the Alexandria community. Recent-former Valley Cub football and baseball player Layton Ellison died in a work-related accident, and longtime Alexandria assistant football coach Tres Payne died from COVID-19.
“This year has been hard for many reasons and especially hard on our community,” Welch said. ”These girls were a bright light on days that felt dark. …
“Our volleyball team this year has made more strides and progress than any we’ve ever had. I wanted it bad for them because of this.”