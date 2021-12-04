Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Weber stepped up after Alexandria lost seven seniors

ALEXANDRIA — Lexi Weber was for Alexandria what every volleyball team wishes it had .. an athletic, 6-foot-1 middle hitter who hits downhill, and with power.
For reminding Valley Cub faithful of what they had when Taylor Spradley gunned them to a 5A state title in 2017, Weber is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A volleyball player of the year for 2021.
An Alabama North All-Star in the spring, Weber led Alexandria with 533 kills and 142 block kills.
She helped Alexandria recover from the loss of seven seniors to win the Calhoun County tournament title and area title before reaching the North Super Regional quarterfinals.
Alexandria finished 39-15.
Weber signed Nov. 30 to play for Wallace State Community College. She took a few minutes to discuss this past season for The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: You’ve had a month to look back on the school season. What comes to mind?
Answer: It was my last year. From an individual perspective, I know that I gave everything I had and did my best. We didn’t end how we wanted to. It was a disappointing end, but I believe from a team perspective that I know, through the whole year, that we did our best and tried our best. We had rocky places during the season, but I think everybody faces adversity some time and point through a season. We dealt with it really well and learned from the adversity we faced. Sometimes, it doesn’t end like you want it to, but I think I gave it my all. That’s what matters most.
Q: You guys lost seven seniors from your junior year, including an all-county setter, an all-county hitter and all-county libero. What was it like getting used to all of that?
A: It was definitely something new to get used to, obviously, but a big part that was new to me was just stepping up. As a senior, anyway, you’re one of the leaders, but also some of the seniors that I played with were fairly new. I felt like I had more experience, so I had to help them and encourage them.
Q: One of the seniors Alexandria lost from 2020 was former county player of the year JoJo Beason as one of the hitters. Did you face defenses that were more focused on you this year?
A: With JoJo missing, it added a little bit more to me, offensively. I think people looked up to me the most. I think they, for sure, were trying to make sure they knew where I was on the court, trying to figure out what I’m going to do in certain situations, to try to stop me, but I definitely had several other girls that did a lot, and I’m extremely more thankful for them.
Q: You signed with Wallace State after playing for their coach, Randy Daniel, in club ball last winter and spring. What did you get from playing for the North Alabama Juniors?
A: It reminded me a lot of Alexandria’s volleyball program, just how things are run. A lot of girls that played club up there already knew each other because they were from schools up around there, but I went up there to that club not knowing no one. They welcomed me with open arms and were kind and definitely made me a better player. Coach Daniel was the same way, so I just think it’s a great fit.
Q: In July, you played for the Alabama North All-Stars in the North-South game. What was that like?
A: That was a very cool experience, a rewarding experience, getting to play with other players, the best players out of Alabama, against and with them. It was like no other experience getting to play with them and meeting some of them girls. … Several of the girls that were on my North team, I actually played club with back in the winter and spring.