Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: The complete team

2022 Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball
Player of the year: Kailey Dickerson, Alexandria, Jr., OH
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 9:50 am
Coach of the year: Wendy McKibbin, Oxford
First team
Kailey Dickerson, Alexandria, Jr., OH
Devan White, Alexandria, Jr., DS
Eryn Spradley, Alexandria, So., OH
Caitlin Clark, Jacksonville, Sr., OH
Camryn Stone, Jacksonville, So., MH
Abbie Mitchell, Oxford, Sr., OH
Payton Brooks, Oxford, Fr., S
Jaslyn Montgomery, Oxford, So., MH
Isabella Higgins, White Plains, Jr., MH
Macy Scism, White Plains, Sr., Opp
Second team
Brie Troup, Alexandria, Sr., MH
Ava Johnson, Alexandria, Jr., DS
Abby Wilczek, Jacksonville, Sr., S
Karli Barnwell, Jacksonville, Jr., L
Jamea Gaston, Oxford, Jr., L
MIleah Prince, Oxford, So., OH
Daelyn Bozeman, Oxford, So., RH
Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, Jr., DS
Leighton Arnold, White Plains, So., OH
Braeton Moran, White Plains, Jr., S
Taylor Hodge, White Plains, Sr, MH
Cooper Martin, White Plains, Jr., OH
Honorable mention
Anniston: Jahkia Cooley, Tykeria Smith.
Jacksonville: Mya Swain.
Oxford: Sadie Grace Morrison.
White Plains: Mallory Cobb.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
