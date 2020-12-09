Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Stone adds to family volleyball legacy

JACKSONVILLE — The Family Stone has another Calhoun County player of the year in volleyball.
For her contributions in Jacksonville’s run to a county title and state tournament appearance, Brenna Stone is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A volleyball player of the year. This comes four years after her older sister, Sierra Stone, earned the same honor.
Brenna Stone, a senior outside hitter, posted team-high totals of 535 kills and 282 digs. She also had 82 blocks.
Stone formed a dynamic duo with middle hitter Kayla Broom, who added 450 kills, 232 blocks and 205 digs. Stone is player of the year in the county, while Broom was the most valuable player of the county tournament.
Stone is mulling college options, including a possible chance to follow her sister’s footsteps and play for Gadsden State Community College. For now, she’s preparing for softball season.
She took a few minutes for a question-and-answer session with Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: About a month out from the state tournament, how do you feel about Jacksonville’s season?
Answer: I’m proud of all of the accomplishments we’ve gotten this year and just happy that I was able to play this season with all that was going on this year.
Q: What was it like, as a player, going through all of the new rules and protocols related to COVID-19?
A: It was hard, but at the end of the day, it was worth it, because we never got shut down. It was difficult because I couldn’t go out and hang out with my other friends who weren’t in-season, or travel that much, or just do things that I would normally do. Then Coach (David) Clark limited us on traveling, and then hotels, where we usually all bond as a team, we couldn’t do that this year. We didn’t get as much team bonding as we did, but we still stayed together and bonded as a team.
Q: When you heard of other teams in the county having to quarantine, how did you react?
A: I felt bad for them, definitely the seniors, because they’re my age. I wouldn’t know how it feels, if the season got cut for two weeks or we couldn’t play for the rest, and that was it. That was how the season would end. I would go back to most of those that had their season cut, or maybe just a couple of days and missed their senior night, and I was just thankful that my team didn’t have any cases.
Q: How much did it mean to you guys to win county this year, Jacksonville’s 11th county title under Coach Clark but first during the run of this senior class?
A: It was a really big moment for us. That was the first thing we talked about during it. After we lost last year, that was the first thing we wanted to do was come back and win it and to, basically, tell everybody in the county that we’re the best team, and that we’re changing as a team, and that we’re better than we were last year, and we’re just going to continue to get better.
Q: What kind of chemistry did you and Kayla have?
A: We always get each other going, and we kind of know. We get a lot of pressure, because we’re mostly the go-to players, so we understand the pressure we both face. We always try to help each other and ease everything off. If one of us is doing bad, the other one would help any way we can. We’ve also played sports together for a long time, since our childhood, playing basketball. We just know each other and how we play and react in situations.
Q: Sierra was player of the year in 2016. What does it mean to you to finish that way?
A: I feel like I’ve worked really hard for it, or I tried to. It just makes me feel like I’m a good player, and most people realize it, and not my teammates, who are like my family members that know me.
Q: What kind of feedback did you get from Sierra over the years?
A: My sister came to most of my games, because my mother couldn’t most of the time. She always told me and Kayla, sometimes we would look up at her, and she would tell us what to do. One game, she realized that I didn’t look up at her, and she started crying, because she realized that I wouldn’t need her any more. She felt kind of sad, because she taught me everything I knew, and it hit her kind of hard.