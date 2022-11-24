Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: McKibbin led Oxford to Elite 8

OXFORD — Coaches prefer championships, but coaches of the year often get there through progress and breakthroughs.
For leading Oxford to its first Elite 8 since 2016, Wendy McKibbin is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year.
Oxford finished 24-25 but finished strong, qualifying for state with two victories in the North Regional and winning a set against eventual state runner-up Spanish Fort in Birmingham.
The Yellow Jackets’ Elite 8 appearance was their second since moving up from Class 5A to 6A before the 2006 season.
Oxford also won the 6A, Area 13 title.
“The growth that we’ve had since July with this group, none of these kids have been to a regional tournament since COVID and all of that stuff,” McKibbin said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team than I am right now.
“There were a few matches we lost just because of inconsistency, but our growth, from our back row to our middle blockers blocking at the net, it’s incredible how much better than we’ve gotten.”
The Yellow Jackets lose just three seniors: Abbie Mitchell, Sadie Grace Morrison and Chaci Whitfield.
“Our future is bright,” McKibbin said. “We have a lot of returning players that will be sophomores and juniors next year, so I’m excited for our future.”
