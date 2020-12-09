Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: In tumultuous season, Clark took Jacksonville back to state

JACKSONVILLE — David Clark accomplished a lot with his 28th Jacksonville volleyball team, including winning a record 11th Calhoun County title.
Maybe his biggest accomplishment involved what didn’t happen.
For guiding his team through a county championship and state tournament berth without so much as one player having to quarantine, Clark is the pick as The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A volleyball coach of the year.
Clark instituted several changes to mitigate risk of players and coaches catching COVID-19, and he said he learned a lot.
“This year made me re-evaluate a lot of what I was doing, and I think it made me a better coach,” he said. “Some of what we did we’ll keep doing, even after there’s a vaccine.”
Each of Clark’s players had a spot in the bleachers and sat distant from other players during breaks in practice. They traveled with parents to games, and the team never stayed in hotels. Players, including Clark’s daughter Caitlin, took the virtual school option until the season end.
He took other measures, as well. Maybe luck played a part, but the Golden Eagles got through the season with no COVID-19 troubles — in a season in which nearly half of the county’s 14 volleyball teams quarantined.
There was more to coaching than volleyball in 2020, and Clark rose to the challenge.