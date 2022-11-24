 Skip to main content
Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Dickerson helped fill the void left by Weber at Alexandria

Alexandria volleyball

Alexandria's Kailey Dickerson (7) celebrates a point.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s volleyball team needed someone to step up in leadership and net presence when Lexi Weber graduated.

For doing it as well as she did and helping to keep Alexandria on the mountaintop in Calhoun County, Kailey Dickerson is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.