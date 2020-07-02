Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball: The complete team

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball team

Player of the year: Sarah Howell, Oxford

Coach of the year: Amber Russell, Jacksonville

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers

P/1B/DH: Rylee Gattis, Alexandria, So.

P/1B: Lanie Dreyer, Alexandria, Sr.

Infielders

C: Millie Burt, Alexandria, Sr.

2B: Chloe Derrick, Oxford, Jr.

SS: Alex Howard, Oxford, Sr.

SS/P: Emma Jones, White Plains, Sr.

SS: Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, So.

Outfielders

OF: Takya Garrett, Oxford, Jr.

OF/2B: Courtnee Masson, White Plains, So.

OF: Adriana Sotelo, White Plains, So.

Designated hitter/utility

C: Sarah Howell, Oxford, Sr.

P/1B/SS/OF/UTL: Ifinia Snider, Jacksonville, 8th

SS/C/P/OF/UTL: Rebekah Gannaway, Jacksonville, 9th

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

P: Emily Thrasher, Oxford, Sr.

Infielders

C/OF/2B: Graci Surrett, White Plains, Sr.

2B/SS: Callyn Martin, White Plains, So.

2B/UTL: Anna Seeger, Jacksonville, Jr.

2B: Jordan Beason, Alexandria, Jr.

3B: Lily Ponder, White Plains, Jr.

Outfielders

OF/P: Alexis Callahan, Jacksonville, Jr.

C/OF: Brenna Stone, Jacksonville, Jr.

OF: Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, 8th

Designated hitter/utility

DH: Bailey Clark, Oxford, Sr.

UTL: Aametria Wilson, Oxford, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Anniston: Khyla Garrett, Eleah McCoy, Symia Moore.

Oxford: Ellie Derrick.

White Plains: Kaylee Johnson.

