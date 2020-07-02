Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball: The complete team

Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball team
Player of the year: Sarah Howell, Oxford
Coach of the year: Amber Russell, Jacksonville
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
P/1B/DH: Rylee Gattis, Alexandria, So.
P/1B: Lanie Dreyer, Alexandria, Sr.
Infielders
C: Millie Burt, Alexandria, Sr.
2B: Chloe Derrick, Oxford, Jr.
SS: Alex Howard, Oxford, Sr.
SS/P: Emma Jones, White Plains, Sr.
SS: Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, So.
Outfielders
OF: Takya Garrett, Oxford, Jr.
OF/2B: Courtnee Masson, White Plains, So.
OF: Adriana Sotelo, White Plains, So.
Designated hitter/utility
C: Sarah Howell, Oxford, Sr.
P/1B/SS/OF/UTL: Ifinia Snider, Jacksonville, 8th
SS/C/P/OF/UTL: Rebekah Gannaway, Jacksonville, 9th
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
P: Emily Thrasher, Oxford, Sr.
Infielders
C/OF/2B: Graci Surrett, White Plains, Sr.
2B/SS: Callyn Martin, White Plains, So.
2B/UTL: Anna Seeger, Jacksonville, Jr.
2B: Jordan Beason, Alexandria, Jr.
3B: Lily Ponder, White Plains, Jr.
Outfielders
OF/P: Alexis Callahan, Jacksonville, Jr.
C/OF: Brenna Stone, Jacksonville, Jr.
OF: Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, 8th
Designated hitter/utility
DH: Bailey Clark, Oxford, Sr.
UTL: Aametria Wilson, Oxford, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Anniston: Khyla Garrett, Eleah McCoy, Symia Moore.
Oxford: Ellie Derrick.
White Plains: Kaylee Johnson.