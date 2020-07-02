Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball: Russell had Jacksonville on course for major turnaround

JACKSONVILLE — Who knows if the third year as Jacksonville’s softball coach would’ve been charmed for Amber Russell, but it was headed that direction.
For leading the Golden Eagles to a major turnaround, Russell is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County softball coach of the year.
Jacksonville was 13-6 when the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted spring sports in mid-March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russell arrived from Oneonta before the 2018 season, and Jacksonville went 7-22 and 12-20-1 in her first two seasons. Her turnaround year came with a freshman Rebekah Gannway and eighth-grader Ifinia Snider, first-team all-county picks, leading the production.
“The girls worked extremely hard, in season and offseason, to get better,” Russell said. “These girls have really changed from two years ago. They bought into our new culture/positive mindset that we are trying to get to.
“It took a few years, and we still have a long way to go, but our future is so bright.”
Russell also credited assistant coaches, including Michael Gannaway, David Kadle and Kaila Barnes.
“My coaching staff works extremely hard, as well, and I could not do it without them,” Russell said. “My coaches help me in the areas where I struggle the most. I am super proud of all four of them.