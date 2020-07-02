Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball: Oxford’s Howell repeat choice as POY

OXFORD — Sarah Howell wielded one of the best bats in Calhoun County High School softball for five-and-a-half seasons, and the Oxford senior will go out on top.
Howell is the repeat choice as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County softball player of the year.
A season after her selection as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 6A hitter of the year, Howell batted .489 with a .538 on-base percentage and .933 slugging percentage. She hit four home runs and six doubles with 12 RBIs.
The Clemson University signee was in her sixth season as Oxford’s starting catcher. She started on the Yellow Jackets’ 6A runner-up team of 2016.
Howell got 15 games into her senior season before the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted spring sports in mid-March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, her last complete season, she battled through nagging injuries to bat .533 with a .619 on-base percentage. She hit 17 home runs and drove in 37 runs. She also stole 44 bases of 50 attempts.
In her final season-and-a-half, she struck out only seven times in 168 at-bats.
Howell spoke to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley in April, a month after the AHSAA halted play:
Question: Time has passed since the AHSAA shut things down. How have your feelings evolved about that?
Answer: I talked to my coach (Wendy McKibbin), and it sucks. I played five years with her, and I had a really good connection with my coaches at Oxford. It’s for the best, and honestly, I’m glad I got as much time as I did with her and just getting to play. It was a lot of fun. It was so much fun.
Q: You’ve been a varsity player for a long time. What will you miss?
A: I’m going to miss rounding third, clapping my coach’s hand as I go by on a home run. I’m going to miss my teammates being wild at home plate. I’m going to miss throwing a girl out and my teammates being all excited about the play we made, and the hugs after clutch games. I’m going to miss that a lot. You go through ups and downs with your team, but, at the end of the day, you only remember the good memories. You don’t remember the bad.
Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball team
Q: What about your high school career brings the most pride?
A: That’s a tough one. Probably getting hitter of the year. That was the biggest thing for me, that or state runner-up. My dad was watching me. I was in eighth grade, and I was nervous. I was so nervous. My dad had always told me, ‘Hey, give it all you’ve got. Don’t worry about it.’ Everybody’s sitting over there crying, and I look at my dad, and I’m just smiling, because I knew when I walked off that field, I was like, ‘Dad, I gave it all I’ve got.’ I got all-tournament team, and that was just a fun moment. I was proud of that because my dad was proud of me. My whole family was proud. I worked a whole lot.
Q: With Alex Howard going to Jacksonville State, you’re one of two Division I signees on the team. This would’ve been Alex’s only full playing season after transferring to Oxford, and she was on her way to a great year, too. What was it like playing with her?
A: Even though she had just moved, she was the one who pushed me a lot. She’s very dedicated, focused. She has a lot going for her, and I think she’ll do great things at JSU. She pushed me not only as a player, but as a person. She always told me, there’s always going to be people you’re not going to get along with, but she always told me, "Don’t let things affect you." Even in games, she would push me. She was right after me, so we were always working on our swings after practice and working out of practice.
Q: What do you think this Oxford team could’ve done?
A: I was really looking forward to state, because this was our year. This really was. Especially since we had the twins (Chloe and Ellie Derrick) move in, this was our year to win it. It’s sad we’re not going to see that, but I hope I left an impact on the younger girls just as much as the older girls did me, when I was younger.