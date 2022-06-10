Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County softball: Hess led Alexandria to 5A state finals

ALEXANDRIA — Brian Hess knew Alexandria’s softball team had a target on its back this season. His message to his players?
Embrace the target.
For leading Alexandria to the Class 5A state finals and a 45-12 record, Hess is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County coach of the year.
Alexandria won the Area 11 regular-season title and rebounded from losses to Moody in the area tournament to blitz through the East Regional and go 3-0 the first day of the state tournament.
Hayden came out of the elimination bracket and beat Alexandria twice in the finals, 6-5 and 3-0.
The Valley Cubs won their fourth consecutive Calhoun County title and 11th under Hess, rebounding from a loss to Piedmont in the winners’ bracket final with two victories over Piedmont in the finals.
Alexandria returned all of its production from a team that made the state tournament in 2021, including two-time Alabama Sports Writers Association 5A pitcher and player of the year and two-time 4A-6A county player of the year Rylee Gattis and two-time first-team all-state pick Ashley Phillips at shortstop.
Gattis signed with Carson-Newman and Phillips with Jacksonville State.
Entering the season with high expectations, Alexandria carried the ASWA No. 1 ranking in 5A from the season’s first poll to the last, at the end of the regular season. The Valley Cubs came within a victory of their program’s third state title and first in 5A.
“We felt like we were the odds-on favorite to win any tournament in our mind, but specifically making a run at state, as long as we embraced that,” Hess said. “A lot of people want to be the underdog, but we felt like that was not going to be the case, so we decided to embrace being the favorite.
“When we hit that wall at county and felt like we were not playing like we did at the beginning of the season, the theme kind of went to ‘Be Us,’ basically get back to playing like we were capable of playing.”