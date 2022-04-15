Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Whitfield helped Oxford reach first-ever state final

OXFORD — People think of Oxford’s girls basketball team as a statewide player after the Yellow Jackets made their first-ever Final Four this past season. They also think of Xai’Onna Whitfield as a big reason why.
For leading Oxford to the Class 6A state final, the 5-foot-8 sophomore is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year for girls basketball. She was also a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 6A player of the year.
Undefeated state champion Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele won the award and was also voted Alabama Miss Basketball.
Whitfield averaged a team-high 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. She had more than 100 steals in leading Oxford to a 28-5 finish under Melissa Bennett, the 4A-6A county coach of the year.
Whitfield participated in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Looking back at the season, how do you feel about what the team accomplished?
Answer: I feel good about it. I mean, it’s like, just a big accomplishment. I think it’s going to cause us to set goals for next year.
Q: Such as?
A: Being back but winning state instead. We already know what to expect now.
Q: When you guys got to Birmingham as the first Oxford team to do it, what did you think?
A: We were excited, probably a little nervous. Other than that, we were just excited and happy to be there.
Q: You guys didn’t look nervous in the first half of the semifinal game against Pelham. How big was it to come out knocking down 3-pointers like you guys did?
A: It was huge for us. It helped us win the game. We just try to shoot better every game, and that game we shot good.
Q: How do you feel like you improved as a player this season?
A: My shot got better, ball handling and being a leader on the court, helping my team out.
Q: You still have a lot of high school basketball to play. What are your long-term goals?
A: I’m just hoping to go to college, win a state championship before I leave Oxford.
Q: You’re an all-state player, and your brother Shay’nadd is an all-state player in football. What’s it like to be part of a sports family?
A: I mean, I taught him everything he knows. It runs in the family. It’s nothing really special about it.
Q: What’s it like playing for Coach Bennett?
A: It’s getting me ready for college. I feel like she’s going to get me ready for college. I feel like, by the time I get there, I’m going to already know what to expect, how hard she is on me.