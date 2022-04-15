Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: The complete team

Player of the year: Xai’Onna Whitfield, Oxford
Coach of the year: Melissa Bennett, Oxford
First team
Xai’Onna Whitfield, Oxford, G, 5-6, So.
KaLeah Taylor, Oxford, G, 5-4, Sr.
Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, G, 5-5, Sr.
Serena Hardy, Anniston, G, 5-3, So.
Angel Bozarth, White Plains, F, 5-7, Sr.
Second team
LaMya McGrue, Oxford, G, 5-6, Jr.
Justice Woods, Oxford, G, 5-5, Jr.
Shi Jackson, Anniston, F, 5-10, Sr.
Jordyn Walker, Alexandria, G, 5-3, Jr.
Amarie Curry, Jacksonville, F, 5-7, Sr.
Third team
Camden Wilson, White Plains, C, 5-9, Sr.
A’Kayla Perry, Anniston, G, 5-6, So.
Tykeria Smith, Anniston, F, 5-3, So.
Ashley Grant, Jacksonville, G, 5-2, Fr.
Callyn Martin, White Plains, G, 5-3, Sr.
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Jill Cockrell, Chloe Gattis.
Anniston: Tasia West.
Jacksonville: Alexis Phillips, Halaina Lozano.
Oxford: Lauren Ellard, Jamea Gaston.
White Plains: Adriana Sotelo.