 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: The complete team

Basketball teaser

Player of the year: Xai’Onna Whitfield, Oxford

Coach of the year: Melissa Bennett, Oxford

First team

Xai’Onna Whitfield, Oxford, G, 5-6, So.

KaLeah Taylor, Oxford, G, 5-4, Sr.

Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, G, 5-5, Sr.

Serena Hardy, Anniston, G, 5-3, So.

Angel Bozarth, White Plains, F, 5-7, Sr.

Second team

LaMya McGrue, Oxford, G, 5-6, Jr.

Justice Woods, Oxford, G, 5-5, Jr.

Shi Jackson, Anniston, F, 5-10, Sr.

Jordyn Walker, Alexandria, G, 5-3, Jr.

Amarie Curry, Jacksonville, F, 5-7, Sr.

Third team

Camden Wilson, White Plains, C, 5-9, Sr.

A’Kayla Perry, Anniston, G, 5-6, So.

Tykeria Smith, Anniston, F, 5-3, So.

Ashley Grant, Jacksonville, G, 5-2, Fr.

Callyn Martin, White Plains, G, 5-3, Sr.

Honorable mention

Alexandria: Jill Cockrell, Chloe Gattis.

Anniston: Tasia West.

Jacksonville: Alexis Phillips, Halaina Lozano.

Oxford: Lauren Ellard, Jamea Gaston.

White Plains: Adriana Sotelo.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags