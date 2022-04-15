Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Oxford reached new heights under Bennett

OXFORD — Melissa Bennett admits doubts arose in her own house during her first four seasons coaching Oxford’s girls.
She knew struggles were coming.
“They kind of gave me a heads up when I got hired, but there were definitely some times when my husband even asked, like, what have you done?” Bennett said.
Four years of raising her own team led to two great seasons. For getting Oxford to its second consecutive 20-win season and first-ever Final Four in basketball, Bennett will repeat as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County coach of the year for girls basketball.
Oxford finished 28-5, falling to undefeated Hazel Green in the Class 6A title game.
The Yellow Jackets’ accomplishments included their first-ever Northeast Regional title, their first Calhoun County title since 2006 and an area title.
Those accomplishments were the promise she brought to Oxford when hired in 2016 to replace Tonya Peoples. Bennett came to Oxford after six years as a head volleyball coach and assistant basketball coach at Opelika.
Oxford overcame injuries that kept senior captain Lauren Ellard and freshman forward Jaslyn Montgomery down for most of the season.
Bennett credits a senior class that included KaLeah Taylor, who hit the 3-pointer to force overtime against Chelsea, Bennett’s alma mater, in the Northeast Regional final, as well as Ellard and Mikiya Wilson
“All of the credit goes to these young ladies, especially this senior class,” Bennett said. “Their freshman year, five or six wins, and to turn it completely around and go all the way to the first-ever Final Four goes to their class, their dedication, their work ethic.”