Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Dudley capped her Anniston career with another trip to title game

Allasha Dudley will graduate as one of Calhoun County’s most decorated basketball players. Why not add one more honor?
For leading Anniston back to the Alabama Class 4A title game for the third year in a row, Dudley is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County girls basketball player of the year for the third year in a row.
The county honor comes after she was named first-team all-state for the third year in a row and Alabama 4A player of the year for the second year in a row.
Dudley averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists to help Anniston reach the 4A final, where the Bulldogs lost to Rogers for the second time in three years.
In between, Dudley led Anniston’s girls to their first-ever state title in 2020, when the Bulldogs beat Deshler 61-51 in Birmingham.
Dudley has committed to play for Auburn University-Montgomery, where she will study to become a registered nurse.
She took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Having had time to reflect on the season, what to make of it?
Answer: We did good. We had our ups and downs through the season, but we came together. Even though we had new players, they adapted really well. They brought what we needed.
Q: And what about your season, individually?
A: I think I had a pretty good season. I bonded with the new players really well, and my leadership was way better than it was last year.
Q: What are you doing this offseason?
A: I’m just getting back in the gym and trying to get myself in shape for college.
Q: What did you like about AUM?
A: I chose that school because I felt like, for one, it was a good school for my academic reasons, and it was close to home. It made me more comfortable. Also, the coaches and the players, they were very nice to me when I came.
Q: What made you want to be a nurse?
A: I like to take care of people, and it fits my personality. My grandma is a nurse.
Q: What to make of all of the honors you’ve received in basketball?
A: It’s just a blessing to have that many accolades. God gave me those talents for a reason, and I just tried to use it to the best of my abilities.