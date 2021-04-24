Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Change in tempo helped Bennett’s Yellow Jackets post 20-win season

OXFORD — Melissa Bennett switched gears in her fifth year as Oxford’s girls basketball coach, and the Yellow Jackets kicked into a higher gear.
For speeding up Oxford’s tempo and leading the Yellow Jackets to a 24-7 finish, Bennett is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County girls basketball coach of the year.
The 20-win season was Oxford’s first since 2002, and the Yellow Jackets made their first regional appearance since 2005, falling to Chelsea on the road.
Oxford won its area, regular season and tournament, and sub-regional game. The Yellow Jackets finished as Calhoun County runners-up and had a 3-0 run through The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic.
The Yellow Jackets will return all but seniors Lisa Montgomery and Emma McCullough.
“I love this group of kids,” Bennett said. “This was one of the most fun seasons I’ve been a part of, and not just because of the record.”