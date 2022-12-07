 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football: White led Anniston to first undefeated regular season since 2001

Anniston at Piedmont BW 020.JPG

Anniston head coach Rico White during the Anniston at Piedmont game. Photo by Bill Wilson

Rico White made it clear Anniston had “some teams on our list” coming into the 2022 season.

The numbers say his Bulldogs checked off their list.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.