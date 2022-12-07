Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football: White led Anniston to first undefeated regular season since 2001

Rico White made it clear Anniston had “some teams on our list” coming into the 2022 season.
The numbers say his Bulldogs checked off their list.
For coaching Anniston to a 11-1 finish, including the school’s first undefeated regular season since 2001, White is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year.
Anniston won Class 4A, Region 4, considered one of the state’s top Class 4A regions. The Bulldogs reached 11-0 for the first time since 1992 with a second-round playoff victory at Booker T. Washington.
They won 30-28 at Piedmont in one of the county’s most memorable games this season.
Anniston reached the quarterfinals, where it lost to eventual state champion Andalusia 35-28.
Anniston improved to 35-23 under White, including a 6-5 mark in the playoffs. They reached the Class 4A semifinals in 2019.
This season, the Bulldogs had to find answers after losing Alabama signee Antonio Kite, who starred as a defensive back and wide receiver in 2021.
“That was one of our goals coming in, was to play as a unit and not be an individual team, have a team effort,” White said. “That was the players’ goal, also.
“One thing we wanted to be was unselfish, and we wanted to be disciplined with it, and they bought into it. The coaches’ bought into it. When you’ve got everyone mimicking the same thing, it helps you reach your goals.”
