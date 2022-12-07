Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football: Sandlin silenced doubters in final season at Anniston

Kamron Sandlin heard the doubters when he first transferred from Munford to Anniston. Three years later, he feels good about his answer.
Yes, he can play quarterback.
For accounting for 3,143 total yards and 37 touchdowns while leading Anniston to the Class 4A quarterfinals, Sandlin is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year.
The senior and South Carolina commit completed 176 of 273 passes for 2,411 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 732 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs also turned to Sandlin for punting.
Anniston finished with its first undefeated regular season since 2001, won the Class 4A, Region 4 title and reached the quarterfinals, where it lost to eventual state champion Andalusia 35-28.
Sandlin will not play basketball this season, choosing to focus on preparation for college ball. He took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A.
Question: You’ve had a couple of weeks to reflect on the season. What to make of the team’s accomplishments?
Answer: I feel like we shocked a lot of people this year because not that many people thought we were going to get this far or be as good this season, so I feel like this was a shocking season.
Q: What about your season, individually?
A: It was real personal to me, because a lot of people didn’t think I was a quarterback at first, when I first moved to Anniston. There was a lot of negative coming at me, so I feel like I just had to prove a point.
Q: When people doubted you as a quarterback, what specifically did they doubt?
A: A lot of people felt like I couldn’t throw, that I was just a running quarterback. I felt like I just had to prove to them that I was a dual threat.
Q: How do you feel like you improved as a quarterback in three years?
A: I feel like I did real good this year. My 10th-grade year, that was my first year starting on varsity. I had to get used to it. My second year, I got a little more comfortable. This year, I felt like I saw the field better. I feel like I got better at reading coverages, for real. When I was at Munford, I was quarterback, but my ninth-grade year, they were trying to get me on the defense. I knew defenses, but I didn’t know them from a quarterback’s perspective.
Q: What have the coaches at South Carolina said about your projected role there?
A: For right now, they have me coming as an athlete. I’ll be at quarterback sometimes. Sometimes, I’ll be in “Wildcat” and running the ball. Really, they’ve got me everywhere, throwing and catching and everything.
Q: The Gamecocks finished with victories over Tennessee and Clemson. What to make of how they finished the regular season?
A: They shocked a lot of people. Not that many people thought they were going to finish out the season like that, beating two top-10 teams.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
