Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football: McGhee did a little bit of everything for Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Whether it’s quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback or returning kicks, things had a way of rounding to No. 1 for Alexandria this season.
For all he did in all of those areas for what was widely considered Calhoun County’s top team in 2021, Javais McGhee is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year.
Alexandria finished 11-1, falling to Parker in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Valley Cubs’ second-round run matched Jacksonville and Oxford for the best among the five 4A-6A teams in Calhoun County.
Alexandria did it with a quartet of multi-talented ball carriers/receivers. Running back/wide receiver/safey Antonio Ross, fullback/linebacker Jake Upton and wide receiver Ryan Scott all had an impact, with Ross’ numbers rivaling McGhee’s.
McGhee did the most over the most areas, accounting for 2,085 all-purpose yards … 668 rushing, 606 receiving, 547 passing, 200 in kickoff returns and 64 in punt returns. He also accounted for 30 touchdowns, including 15 rushing and nine passing.
He scored rushing, receiving and on a kickoff return. He also had 40 total tackles, three for loss.
“He’s one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “He played multiple positions and is a game changer at all of them.”
A 6-0, 175-pound senior, McGhee hopes to play collegiately. He also plays basketball for Alexandria but found time to talk for The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: What to make of the season that was for Alexandria and yourself, individually?
Answer: I think we came up short and could’ve finished better than what we did, but I’m happy with the outcome. A lot of people didn’t think we were supposed to be that good this season, and we worked hard for it. We just came up short?
Q: How did it hit within your team when people doubted you guys because Ronnie Royal transferred?
A: We took it as motivation. When we first heard he was going to move, we were upset. He was a big player, and we knew we had a chance coming into this season. We had to train this season and work hard. He was a great player, but we had playmakers on our team, too, and we had transfers come in.
Q: How did Ronnie not being there impact the scope of your role this year?
A: I don’t think so. If he was to stay, I still would’ve been playing everywhere that I did. I just trained this offseason and worked hard. I think I would’ve got less touches at quarterback, receiver, all of that, if Ronnie was still here.
Q: What’s it like to do that many different things, and how much do you have to learn?
A: It takes a lot of time. They let me know in the offseason what positions I’m playing, and they told me what to work on, so I was working. I think I had more pressure on me than anybody else on the team, but I’ve been playing everywhere since my 10th-grade year, so I’ve trained for it in the offseason.
Q: Of all of the things you do, what’s your favorite?
A: I’d say receiver. That’s just where I grew up wanting to play. Watching people motivated me to play at receiver a lot. I’d say DB grew on me, too.
Q: Which receivers did you watch?
A: I watched Jerry Jeudy at Alabama last year. I watched Tyrik Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) and Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers). Those are my top three and Odell Beckham.
Q: What are your prospects on the next level?
A: I’m waiting on my transcript when the semester ends. I’ve been hearing from a lot of coaches. I’ve been hearing from Memphis, Indiana, Oklahoma State and UAB and Georgia Southern a lot. I’m just waiting on my transcript. I’m in basketball season right now, but I’m still training on weekends.