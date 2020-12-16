Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football: Higgins proved his worth on the gridiron

OXFORD — Trey Higgins’ future is baseball, and he’s passed into his football afterlife.
What a football life it was, however, in Oxford black and gold.
For quarterbacking Oxford to its fourth regional title in five years and fourth straight run at least three rounds deep in the playoffs, Higgins will finish his high school career as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County football player of the year.
He adds it to honors that include 6A back-of-the-year finalist in 2019 and first-team all-state, after leading Oxford to its first state title in 26 years.
He also played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on Saturday.
Higgins signed to play baseball at Mississippi State after a long undramatic commitment period with the Bulldogs. He still has a season to add to his baseball exploits at Oxford before changing into maroon and white.
He could very well follow in the footsteps of Jackson Stephens, another former Oxford quarterback who carried his baseball career into the Major Leagues.
Higgins will be remembered as much for his football exploits in Oxford. He completed 168 of 260 passes for 2,800 yards and 40 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He also rushed for 1,011 yards and 16 touchdowns.
This follows 2019, when Higgins accounted for similar numbers in a state-championship season.
Higgins was Oxford’s starting quarterback for three seasons and parts of two more, when former Yellow Jacket Abe Peoples battled injuries.
Before leaving to begin practice for the Alabama All-Stars, Higgins spoke to Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: How are preparations for the Alabama-Mississippi game going?
Answer: It’s good. I’ve had to practice a little more for football, even though the season’s over, so it’s given me one last game before I hang up the pads. I go with baseball and stuff in the morning, and I’ve been with them every day after school. Then I just have to throw football on my own.
Q: How does that hit you, knowing you’re about to play your last in football … as far as we know at least?
A: It’s definitely bittersweet. You never want it to come to an end, but at the same time, everything has to. I never thought it would come so soon, but you’ve just got to embrace it and just seize every moment and enjoy it. This is it, and I obviously want to go out on a good note.
Q: You obviously wanted to play a couple more games as a senior, but how do you view your season?
A: Obviously, you take away the last game (a 34-2 loss to Pinson Valley in the quarterfinals). That one wasn’t pleasant at all. That wasn’t a good one to end on, but if you look at the rest of the season, we did a lot of good things. We left a good legacy. I’m proud of all my brothers. They went to war every Friday. I wouldn't have chosen a different group of guys. We made a lot of memories together. We wish we could’ve finished it differently, but it wasn’t in the good Lord’s plan. We’ve just got to keep on and cherish the memories we were able to make.
Q: Speaking of legacy, how do you and your senior classmates feel you’ve left Oxford football, compared to how you found it?
A: Oxford’s always been an amazing program. It’s always been a winning program, for as long as I can remember, since I was a little kid. A lot of the seniors this year were starters last year, so for us to be on the state-championship team for the first time in 26 years, first one in 6A, that was huge. We definitely left our mark. We’ll go down in the history books, when it’s all said and done, and that’s humbling and amazing. That’s what every kid dreams of, is to hold that blue map up. For us to do it was awesome. The whole community was behind us. Just to get all of that love and support was truly amazing.
Q: You’ve said it many times … 3 plus 4 equals 7. You and Roc Taylor connected on a lot of big passes over the years. How fun was it to play with him?
A: Man, me and Roc have been best friends since the fifth grade. We grew up together. We’ve played together since the seventh grade. I throw it up to him, and he makes me look good. We help each other out. We have a special bond. The thing that makes it so special is it’s deeper than the field. We’ll have a brotherhood and a friendship that will last us the rest of our lives. Obviously, now we’ll have memories of the football field to talk about. It was really special. He made my job a lot easier. Whenever I’m in trouble, I knew I had to run around a little bit, get the ball up in the air, and Roc’s going to go make the play.
Q: Speaking of running around, you had some plays that went viral this year, most of all the falling-down, wrist-flick completion to Bakari Dailey against Arab. What goes through your mind in those situations?
A: Honestly, what’s going through my head is, just make a play. Get the ball in my playmakers’ hands. I’ve always said that my job is to get the ball in my playmakers’ hands and let them do the rest. I had some pressure, and I’m blessed in that I have some speed. I was able to get out of the pocket. The guy grabbed my ankle, and I was going down. I saw Bakari come open and got it in his hands, and he did the rest.
Q: What are your hopes for baseball season, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2019 so abruptly?
A: You want to make memories with the people you grew up with. This is the last year I’ll be able to play with teammates and brothers that I grew up with. Obviously, it’s a blessing to play college and professional, and stuff like that, but you don’t grow up with those people. You get to meet people from all over the world, but it’s just a different type of love when you grow up with them all the way up to 18 years old. You just compete and compete. For this to be the last year, I want us to go out with a bang. I’m setting the bar high. I have a lot of expectations for the team. We didn’t have a good season last year, and it’s left a bad taste in my mouth. We’re looking for some revenge this year.