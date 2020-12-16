Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football: Ginn maximized Alexandria's talent

ALEXANDRIA — Coaching, reduced to its Xs-and-Os essence, is all about maximizing with the Jimmys and Joes one has.
For the multiple ways he found to maximize the talents of rising stars like Ronnie Royal, Alexandria’s Todd Ginn is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County football coach of the year.
Ginn, the eldest son of Alexandria coaching legend Larry Ginn, led the Valley Cubs to their first region title and deepest playoff run since 2015. They reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove.
Alexandria (11-2) also scored 527 points, 61 shy of the school record set by the 2005 team. The Valley Cubs averaged 40.5 points a game, paced by a “Three-Headed Monster” trio of ballcarriers … Royal, Javais McGhee and Antonio Ross.
Several Alexandria players took snaps at quarterback, took handoffs or went out for passes as Ginn and his coaching staff tried to use their talents to give defenses different looks.
This came in Ginn’s third season as Alexandria’s head coach, after time as Gadsden State Community College’s basketball coach.
“Dad, when I started up at the college, he said one thing you’ve got to keep in mind is, when you get to the college, don’t just go for the great athletes,” Ginn said. “Go for the pieces that fit.
“In high school, he always said, ‘You’ve got to go with what you’ve got, and just try to get the most out of what you’ve got, and be willing to change it up.’”
Ginn and his staff, which includes brothers Will and Scott and Jake Welch, is 25-10 with three playoff appearances at Alexandria. All played quarterback for the Valley Cubs.
“A lot of people say you can’t go back home, because you’re taken for granted at your home,” Ginn said. “But there was a little buffer time.
“When I want Alexandria football, basketball, baseball, whatever we’re doing, where I want us is playing where people want to come watch us, playing extremely hard and giving a lot of effort. I feel like we’ve accomplished that.”