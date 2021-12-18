Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County football: Adams’ Jackets weathered storms on way to region championship

OXFORD — Sam Adams predicted storms in his first year as Oxford’s head football coach then told his players to run into the storms.
The Yellow Jackets got through the storms quickly enough to win their Class 6A region and a playoff game after losing 42 players to graduation and transfer, and Adams is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County coach of the year.
Oxford won the Region 7 title, the program’s third region title in a row and fifth in six years. The Yellow Jackets (7-5) also won a playoff game, beating Chelsea in the first round before falling to Pinson Valley in the second round.
Oxford did it despite losing 30 seniors from the 2020 team plus 12 players who transferred to Thompson, Auburn and Gulf Shores.
Oxford also battled key injuries in the first half of the season, quarterback Sam Robertson among them.
Young and depleted by injuries, Oxford suffered blowout losses to Class 7A powers James Clemons and Thompson in a jamboree and the season-opener, respectively, then suffered a blowout against 5A power Pleasant Grove, which later had to forfeit because of an ineligible player.
Oxford also suffered a region loss to Southside early, but the Yellow Jackets rallied. They emerged from a victory at Arab in control of their destiny then finished the job, beating Springville and Fort Payne to clinch the region.
“The team that we had this year had every opportunity early in the season to just phone it in and start listening to all of the outside noise that said we weren’t going to win more than two or three games,” Adams said after Oxford’s playoff loss at Pinson Valley. “They just continued to focus on the task right in front of them.”
Adams was also the Region 7 coach of the year and a member of the Alabama staff in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. Alabama won 20-0, and Oxford’s Miguel Mitchell was the Alabama MVP.