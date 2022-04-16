Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: Morrow led Jacksonville to state title in first season

JACKSONVILLE — First-year Jacksonville boys coach Shane Morrow inherited a great team that only got better when center Cade Phillips transferred in.
Morrow also managed that talent well, guiding it to its potential … never a given.
For leading the Golden Eagles to their first-ever state championship in boys basketball, Morrow is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County coach of the year.
Jacksonville finished 28-5 with a dominating romp through the postseason, beating reigning 4A state champion Anniston by 24 points in the sub-regional, top-ranked Westminster Christian by nine in the Northeast Regional semifinals, Handley by 17 in the regional final, St. James by 14 in the Final Four and Escambia County by 36 in the state final.
The Golden Eagles threatened the Alabama High School Athletic Association point-margin record of 41 points in a state final, reaching that margin at one point in the fourth quarter.
A great team reached its potential, prompting Morrow to declare a deep “sigh” when it was over.
As for managing his first Jacksonville team, he said he leaned on advance from mentor and former Weaver coach Daryl Hamby, Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin and White Plains coach Chris Randall, among others.
“The biggest thing as far as these kids and managing and whatnot is they all bought into the bigger goal,” Morrow said. “It wasn’t about the name on the back.
“It’s the most cliched thing in sports, but saying it’s not about the name on the back but on the front, but it’s never more true about any team I’ve ever coached than this team right here. They all bought into the bigger goal, and the bigger goal was the ‘Blue Map.’”