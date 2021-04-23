Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: Kite did what was needed in Anniston’s run to state title

Sometimes, Antonio Kite could play facilitator for an Anniston basketball team that included another dynamic scorer like Malcolm Carlisle.
Sometimes, Anniston coach Torry Brown needed Kite to take over a game.
The great thing about Kite? He can be whatever Anniston needed.
For all he did to make it work after longtime friend Carlisle gave Anniston a second player who could score 30 points any given night, Kite rises to the top as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County boys basketball player of the year.
The 6-foot-2 junior guard averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists for a team that ended Anniston’s Final Four drought and won Anniston’s first state title since 2009.
He did it working in tandem with Carlisle, who joined forces with Kite after stays at Saks, Faith Christian and Sacred Heart and averaged 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
One established superstar player made room, allowing another superstar player to come in and add what the Bulldogs needed to get over the top.
What worked on the lower levels worked as well as could be expected on the varsity level, and Anniston has another blue Alabama High School Athletic Association trophy. Kite and Carlisle made first-team all-state, as selected by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, and Kite was 4A player of the year.
Six weeks out from finishing off a state championship, Kite plays Amateur Athletic Union ball with the Alabama Fusion. He continues to weigh Division I offers in basketball to go with the rush of offers he received in football after the 2020 season.
So much to discuss, and Kite took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: What do you think of the season Anniston had?
Answer: It was great, just us winning.
Q: How was it, working with Malcolm?
A: It was good. Me and Malcolm have been playing together our whole lives. It was good to have him back.
Q: How did having him on the team change the way you played?
A: I didn’t always have to score the ball. That helped me a lot, just being a leader and making sure everybody was in their spots and getting everyone involved whenever I do have the ball.
Q: How much did he help, getting Anniston over the top?
A: He helped a lot, because other teams weren’t just looking at me. They had to look at him, too, because he’s a great player.
Q: What did it mean to you to bring a championship back to Anniston?
A: It means a lot. We hadn’t won it since (2009). It gave our fans and school something that they haven’t had in a while. It was big. Everybody doesn’t get to win a state championship.
Q: With Malcolm graduating and you coming back, how’s it looking for next season?
A: We’re going to repeat. We’ve got a lot of great young guys coming up.
Q: With your offers now coming in multiple sports, where do you stand as far as choosing between football or basketball?
A: I’m still thinking. There’s no lean.