Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: Kite capped stellar career with another strong season

Antonio Kite has spent two varsity football seasons building his brand as a football player and hopes to become a bigger brand at Alabama.
Back in the 256, however, memories of Kite as a basketball player stretch back to elementary school and the promise that he fulfilled at Anniston High School.
Widely considered one of the top 10 basketball players to come from Calhoun County, Kite will repeat as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County player year for boys basketball. This on the heels of his repeating as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A player of the year.
Having to play largely left-handed after suffering an injury to his right hand against Piedmont in the Calhoun County tournament, Kite averaged 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He made 208 field goals and finished with 76 steals.
His numbers tracked what he did as a junior, when he averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists for a team that ended Anniston’s Final Four drought and won Anniston’s first state title since 2009.
The graduation of standout Malcolm Carlise plus injuries and illness kept Anniston from developing as a team during Kite’s senior year. The Bulldogs also had eventual 4A state champion Jacksonville in their path and lost to the Golden Eagles in a Northeast sub-regional game, ending Kite’s basketball career and turning his focus to football and his next chapter.
Still, his individual brilliance nudged him atop a deep Class 4A-6A all-county team that features Jacksonville’s John Broom and Cade Phillips, Oxford’s Rylan Houck and Alexandria’s D’Anthony Walton on the first team. All five would win county player of the year most years, but a county legend gets the nod in his final basketball season.
Kite participated in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Looking back on the season, what to make of what the team was able to accomplish, given the impact of injuries and illness?
Answer: This year, it didn’t end how we wanted it to end, but it was a good year for the team. Of course it’s not what we wanted, but it was a good year.
Q: How tough was it to work through all of the injuries and players being out, especially Mark Toyer, who missed most of the season with a knee injury?
A: It was tough because we never had our whole team, but things happened. Guys just got to step up and play.
Q: How did the hand injury happen?
A: I fell on it in the Piedmont game, and it was just sore. It’s still sore, but I’m good.
Q: What’s the prognosis on it, and how did it impact you the rest of the season?
A: It was good. It was just real sore. I couldn’t put no pressure on it.
Q: You were shooting free throws left-handed at points. What could you do and not do because of it?
A: I could still do everything. I just dribbled with the tips of my fingers. It was just sore.
Q: Everybody thinks of you as a football guy now, but how do you view your basketball career?
A: It was great for me, because where I come from, not too many people have done what I’ve done. I think I had a great year, great years.
Q: When you say where you came from, what was that like?
A: I came from nothing. Really, I struggled. I’m not going to get all into that, but it was a struggle.
Q: What did having sports do for you?
A: It helped a lot because I was always active and stuff.
Q: What’s next for you?
A: I go first week of June, and I’m just focused on football right now. I’m just training my body to get up to par with them, like, lifting and running and techniques.