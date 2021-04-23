Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: Brown managed Anniston’s talent all the way to a state title

Yes, Anniston’s boys had talent for their Class 4A title run in 2020-21. The Bulldogs had arguably the state’s best backcourt in Antonio Kite and Malcolm Carlisle.
There’s an art to managing talent, however, and coaches who do it well often don’t get the credit they deserve.
For meshing newcomer Carlisle with an established team and ending Anniston’s 10-year Final Four drought, Torry Brown is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County boys basketball coach of the year.
Anniston finished 27-6 and beat Booker T. Washington 54-52 for the Bulldogs’ first state title since 2009.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted Brown the state’s 4A coach of the year.
Brown had his work cut out for him this season. He had to replace departed senior starters Kwame Milton, Malcolm Harvey and Daveon Dukes from a team that lost to Talladega in the Northeast Regional final for the second year in a row.
Brown had to mesh in new talent, including Carlisle, who spent time with Saks, Faith Christian and Sacred Heart before enrolling at Anniston for the 2020-21 school year and seeing his first action in two years.
Brown also worked with newcomers including post Kamron Sandlin, who transferred to Anniston from Munford, but the key was getting two special on-ball talents like Kite and Carlisle working to maximum effect while getting others to accept roles.
“I tell the kids all the time, I’m not a coach that coaches superstars well,” Brown said. “I can’t make a difference from one to 15. I’ve got to get all of them the same.
“The guys that affect the game the most, those are the guys I tend to be the hardest on. This year, we have some different personalities, to say the least, but it’s a give and take. You have to know what’s important to the team as opposed to the individual.”