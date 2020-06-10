Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: The complete team

Editor's note:The Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball team will be posted Thursday, June 11.
Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball team
Player of the year: Mitch Welch, Alexandria, Sr., C/DH/P/Utl
Coach of the year: Andy Shaw, Alexandria
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
P: Landon Comer, Alexandria, Sr.
P: Dylan DiGangi, Alexandria, Sr.
Infielders
C: Mitch Welch, Alexandria, Sr.
1B: Brandon Heard, Jacksonville, Sr.
2B: Tito Canales, Jacksonville, So.
SS: Jae-Taj Morris, Jacksonville, So.
3B: Coleman Oliver, Jacksonville, Jr.
Outfielders
OF: Dawson Winningham, Oxford, Sr.
OF: Trey Higgins, Oxford, Jr.
OF: Ben Rouse, White Plains, Sr.
Utility/Designated hitters
Tony Hunley, Anniston, Sr. C/SS/P
Wesley Sparks, Oxford, Sr., OF/P
Cade Shaddix, Alexandria, Sr., C/DH/OF/Utl
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
P: Nick Hamlin, Oxford, Jr.
P: Wesley Miller, Oxford, So.
Infielders
C: Conner Coffey, White Plains, Sr.
1B: Jordan Felder, Anniston, Sr.
2B: Tyler Daniel, White Plains,
SS: Peyton Watts, Oxford, Fr.
3B: Miguel Mitchell, Oxford, So.
Outfielders
OF: Layton Ellison, Alexandria, Sr.
OF: Carson Tyree, White Plains, Jr.
OF: Coleman Messer, White Plains, Jr.
Utility/Designated hitters
Jaden Chatman, White Plains, Jr., Inf/P
Ben McNew, Alexandria, Sr., DH/1B
Jaylen Parker, Anniston, Sr., SS/P
HONORABLE MENTION
Alexandria: Austin West, Jacob McCulley.
Anniston: Malachi Deramus, John Foster, Andrew Nelson, Jamal Watts, DaJon Truss.
Jacksonville: Dakoda Willingham, Christian Royster, Luke Jackson.
Oxford: Trey Mooney, Hayes Harrison, Sam Robertson, Caleb Thomas, Jackson Ray, Landon Howell.
White Plains: Hayden Williams, Carson Wright.
Veteran Alexandria baseball coach Andy Shaw had a senior-led team, and he had the Valley Cubs going places in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Mitch Welch has come a long way since having a benign tumor removed from his brain in 2016 … all the way to Calhoun County’s top individual honor for high school baseball.