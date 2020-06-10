Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: The complete team

Editor's note:The Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball team will be posted Thursday, June 11.

Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball team

Player of the year: Mitch Welch, Alexandria, Sr., C/DH/P/Utl

Coach of the year: Andy Shaw, Alexandria 

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers

P: Landon Comer, Alexandria, Sr.

P: Dylan DiGangi, Alexandria, Sr.

Infielders

C: Mitch Welch, Alexandria, Sr.

1B: Brandon Heard, Jacksonville, Sr.

2B: Tito Canales, Jacksonville, So.

SS: Jae-Taj Morris, Jacksonville, So.

3B: Coleman Oliver, Jacksonville, Jr.

Outfielders

OF: Dawson Winningham, Oxford, Sr.

OF: Trey Higgins, Oxford, Jr.

OF: Ben Rouse, White Plains, Sr.

Utility/Designated hitters

Tony Hunley, Anniston, Sr. C/SS/P

Wesley Sparks, Oxford, Sr., OF/P

Cade Shaddix, Alexandria, Sr., C/DH/OF/Utl 

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

P: Nick Hamlin, Oxford, Jr.

P: Wesley Miller, Oxford, So.

Infielders

C: Conner Coffey, White Plains, Sr.

1B: Jordan Felder, Anniston, Sr.

2B: Tyler Daniel, White Plains,

SS: Peyton Watts, Oxford, Fr.

3B: Miguel Mitchell, Oxford, So.

Outfielders

OF: Layton Ellison, Alexandria, Sr.

OF: Carson Tyree, White Plains, Jr.

OF: Coleman Messer, White Plains, Jr.

Utility/Designated hitters

Jaden Chatman, White Plains, Jr., Inf/P

Ben McNew, Alexandria, Sr., DH/1B

Jaylen Parker, Anniston, Sr., SS/P 

HONORABLE MENTION

Alexandria: Austin West, Jacob McCulley.

Anniston: Malachi Deramus, John Foster, Andrew Nelson, Jamal Watts, DaJon Truss.

Jacksonville: Dakoda Willingham, Christian Royster, Luke Jackson.

Oxford: Trey Mooney, Hayes Harrison, Sam Robertson, Caleb Thomas, Jackson Ray, Landon Howell.

White Plains: Hayden Williams, Carson Wright.

