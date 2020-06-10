Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: Shaw had Alexandria on a rise

Editor's note: The Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball team will be posted Thursday, June 11.
ALEXANDRIA — Veteran Alexandria baseball coach Andy Shaw had a senior-led team, and he had the Valley Cubs going places in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
For guiding Alexandria to an 11-5 finish, including a runner-up finish in the Calhoun County tournament, Shaw is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball coach of the year.
The Valley Cubs’ season included a 3-1 victory over defending champion Oxford in the county semifinals. They also beat county semifinalist Jacksonville 15-2 on March 6.
The season ended in mid-March, when the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted sports. The stoppage came as a safety measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mitch Welch has come a long way since having a benign tumor removed from his brain in 2016 … all the way to Calhoun County’s top individual honor for high school baseball.
