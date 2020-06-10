You are the owner of this article.
Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: Shaw had Alexandria on a rise

Alexandria head coach Andy Shaw has some tips for Alexandria's Austin West during the championship game of the Calhoun county baseball tournament Tuesday night at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

Editor's note: The Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball team will be posted Thursday, June 11.

ALEXANDRIA — Veteran Alexandria baseball coach Andy Shaw had a senior-led team, and he had the Valley Cubs going places in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

For guiding Alexandria to an 11-5 finish, including a runner-up finish in the Calhoun County tournament, Shaw is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball coach of the year.

The Valley Cubs’ season included a 3-1 victory over defending champion Oxford in the county semifinals. They also beat county semifinalist Jacksonville 15-2 on March 6.

The season ended in mid-March, when the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted sports. The stoppage came as a safety measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

