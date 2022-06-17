Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: Oxford’s Harrison dominated with his bat, arm

OXFORD — Hayes Harrison was Oxford’s baseball MVP in 2022. In Oxford parlance, that makes him the dirtiest of D.I.R.T. bags.
He can wear the title proudly, along with a new title … Calhoun County player of the year.
For leading Oxford to a county title, No. 3 ranking in Class 6A and two-round stay in the playoffs, Harrison is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A all-county player of the year.
He batted .411 with a .504 on-base percentage. On the mound, the junior lefty went 6-2 with a save in 10 appearances. He struck out 49 batters in 36 innings while posting a 1.57 ERA.
He was most valuable player of the county tournament and received team awards for batting average and ERA.
On a team that valued Discipline, Intensity, Relentlessness and Teamwork, he got it done on all counts. He said he received the postgame “D.I.R.T. bag” shirt from Oxford coach Wes Brooks “probably three or four” times.
He was selected to play in the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event, which includes workouts and games for sophomores and juniors June 13-15 at Troy University.
Back from pitching workouts with instructor Randy Sullivan in Lakeland, Fla., Harrison participated in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: What to make of Oxford’s season?
Answer: I think we had a great season. Obviously, it didn’t end how we wanted it to go, but I feel like the team chemistry was there. I’m excited to get after it next year. Our team works really hard. I’ve got a lot of guys that are behind me and behind our team and want the best for our team.
Q: You mentioned team chemistry. Explain the “D.I.R.T. bag” thing to people who don’t know, and what do you think of it as a motivational thing?
A: Coach Brooks started that last year, “D.I.R.T. Bag of the Game.” He basically gives the D.I.R.T. bag shirt to whoever he thinks impacted the game in a big way. That person gives the shirt to who he thinks helped win that game, helped him contribute in a big way. I think it’s awesome.
Q: How big of an honor is it, when you get it?
A: It’s a big deal. After the game, we’ll go in the locker room and talk about it, and it’s awesome to get that honor.
Q: What to make of your season, individually?
A: Coming into this season, I felt a lot more comfortable at the plate, swinging the bat. I felt a lot more confident this year. We’d just been working on stuff during the offseason, just team stuff, and then also having to step up as a leader. With me being a junior this year, I had to step up and be a leader, with us only having three seniors, and they did an awesome job. It’s all glory to God that I had the season I had. Without Him, I wouldn’t be close to having the season I had and being where I am today.
Q: What are you doing this summer, and toward what are you working?
A: I’m trying to still swing a bat, but I’m trying to gain velocity on the mound. That’s probably my biggest focus this summer and just playing games and working hard, hitting and pitching.
Q: What kind of workouts did you do in Florida?
A: It was arm training for pitching. They do a bunch of flexibility stuff. They also do some mechanics work, changing your mechanics to throw harder.
Q: How is recruiting going?
A: I’m hearing from a few schools … St. Louis, Faulkner and Wallace State. I’ve heard from other schools but haven’t had a conversation with them.