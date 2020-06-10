Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: Health scare didn't keep Alexandria's Welch down

ALEXANDRIA — Mitch Welch has come a long way since having a benign tumor removed from his brain in 2016 … all the way to Calhoun County’s top individual honor for high school baseball.
For playing his key role in Alexandria’s 11-5 start before the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted a pandemic-shortened season, Welch is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.
Alexandria finished as county runner-up, beating defending champion Oxford 3-1 in the semifinals. The Valley Cubs had the top finish among the county’s big schools.
When the AHSAA halted play in mid-March, Welch was batting .422 with a .544 on-base percentage, four doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs.
A catcher, designated hitter and pitcher, he also posted a 3.098 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 20⅓ innings pitched.
Veteran Alexandria baseball coach Andy Shaw had a senior-led team, and he had the Valley Cubs going places in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Welch’s player-of-the-year honor caps a high school career that started with a health scare. Doctors removed a benign brain tumor in June of 2016 after he suffered headaches, seizures and memory loss.
Welch took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: What are your thoughts about the season that was for Alexandria?
Answer: I feel pretty good. This was a close team, and I believe we could’ve went somewhere this year. I really do.
Q: What do you think was possible, had the season run to conclusion?
A: We bonded real well. We started working out real well. Everything we did was together, instead of everybody just, you know how you always have that one player that’s all about himself. We didn’t have that this year. We bonded as a team, so we played like a team, so more likely, we were going to win as a team.
Q: How do you feel about your season, individually?
A: I think this was the best season I’ve ever had in a lot of ways. The thing I more accomplished, if I failed, I wasn’t really worried about failing. I was more worried about succeeding. If I failed, I was working more to succeed than to fail. Failing didn’t bother me.
Q: So, have you always been one to be hard on yourself?
A: Yes, very. My father (Bobby) inspired me. He was a very hard-working man. He always told me to never, never give up. Always try to succeed more than you can see.
Q: Now that you’ve rounded the bases since having the tumor removed, what are your thoughts about all of that?
A: They said I couldn’t play more, and I told them they were nuts. I told them I was going to play anyway, and I just pushed through it. Every game I played in, I played like it was my last game of baseball.
Q: You’ve had an experience that not every person your age has had. What did you learn from that?
A: Never give up. Don’t give up on nothing. You’ve just got to overcome what’s hard and make it easy, or try to make it easy. I haven’t had an episode in about two years.