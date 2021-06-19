Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: Brooks led Oxford to bounce-back season in 2021

OXFORD — The COVID-19 shutdown of 2020 left Oxford’s young baseball team unable to right itself after a slow start. The righting came a year later, and came in spades.
For leading Oxford to a 32-7 finish and its deepest playoff run since 2016, Wes Brooks is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year.
After first-round exits in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Oxford swept Arab in the first round of this season’s playoffs. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the third round, where they lost to Hartselle.
Hartselle lost the 6A final series to Faith Academy after a disputed call extended Game 3 to extra innings.
Oxford’s turnaround from its slow start in 2020 to a vintage 2021 was about making the best use of off time, after the pandemic shutdown. It started with a zoom with rising seniors, then included parents in exit meetings with players.
Not knowing when he’d get to work directly with players again, Brooks gave players individual hitting and pitching plans for the summer.
With assistant coach Scott Brackett not able to throw batting practice after labrum surgery, Brooks switched his emphasis to hitting and turned pitchers over to then-assistant Justin Bowen. Brackett charted barrels, line drives and swing decisions.
“We just hit a ton, along with each individual’s hitting plan, and they really got good with their craft,” Brooks said. “The kids really bought in to hitting line drives right up the middle.”
Come winter, the Yellow Jackets focused on live at-bats, with a goal of 100 before the season starts. Borrowing ideas shared in a group of coaching friends from all levels around the country, Brooks had his team work situations, like fastest runners on the corners and the best hitter up.
They played out scenarios for three innings at the start of practice then three at the end.
“Once January got here, the kids were learning so much because they were under a lot of stress,” Brooks said. “That helped us throughout the year, being in those tough situations like bases loaded, and you have to play defense.”
Brooks called 2021 “a fun, fun year to coach.”