Class 3A, Region 5 sweeps Quarterback Club scholarships for 2021

The Quarterback Club of Calhoun County awarded its annual scholarships at a small luncheon Thursday for the three recipients and their parents at the Anniston Country Club.
The three winners — Konnor Baswell of Ohatchee, Jett Smith of Wellborn and Sean Smith of Piedmont — didn’t need any introductions. Ohatchee, Piedmont and Wellborn each played football in Class 3A, Region 5.
"We’ve all played against each other. We’re all three good players, good people. I think that’s really big. … When we get on the field, it’s all business. Off the field, we can share things and have a lot of things in common,” Jett Smith said.
Each of the three will graduate later this month.
This year’s scholarships continue a tradition for the Quarterback Club that dates back to 1996. The first year, the award was $1,000 to one recipient. The next year, one award of $5,000 was made. Two $5,000 scholarships were given in 1998. 2001 was the first time the Quarterback Club awarded three $5,000 scholarships.
Now, each winner receives $2,500 at the start of the first semester of his freshman year and an additional $2,500 at the start of the first semester of his sophomore year.
Ohatchee defensive coordinator Blake Jennings called Baswell his best outside linebacker. He made 63 tackles with nine for lost yards, intercepted two passes, forced a fumble and recovered another. Jennings also coached Baswell in baseball. As a pitcher, Baswell was 6-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 innings. He hit .311, scored 32 runs, ended with 18 RBIs and stole five bases. Baswell also returned to basketball as a senior for the first time since his freshman year, just to help his friends.
His short-term goal is to complete the heating and cooling program at Gadsden State in the next two years. His long-range plan is to own his own business and he’s thinking of earning a business degree at Jacksonville State University while working two years from now.
“The team, seeing all my friends and playing with them and playing for them and for our community,” Baswell said when asked what he will miss most about athletics.
Both Jett Smith and Sean Smith plan to continue their athletic careers past high school.
Sean Smith will play baseball for the next two years at Wallace State-Hanceville. In 29 regular-season baseball games this season, he had 29 RBIs, scored 25 runs and hit four home runs. In Piedmont’s first four playoff games, he’s had two more homers, another 13 RBIs and hit .500 (7-for-14). Although he won’t be playing football past high school, Smith was a three-time, first-team All-State defensive lineman for Piedmont.
Jett Smith will play football at Jacksonville State. He played quarterback on offense and middle linebacker, and occasionally safety, on defense for Wellborn where he was a three-time, first-team All-State football player. As a senior, he earned Class 3A defensive lineman of the year recognition. His 154 tackles brought his career total to 624, the second-most in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. The Gamecocks project him to be a safety in college. Smith played multiple roles for Wellborn in baseball, too. In 37 1/3 innings on the mound, he recorded 68 strikeouts. He batted .347, scored 34 runs and stole 27 bases.
Both Jett and Sean plan to follow in the footsteps of their fathers and become high school football coaches. Sean plans to teach history. He said his father Steve, Piedmont’s football coach and athletics director, has encouraged him to coach at the college level but he has watched his father mold lives in high school.
“You get to have an impact on kids’ lives,” Sean said.
Jett said growing up in a coaching family — his father, Jeff, is currently head football coach at Wellborn — made him aware of the long days, late hours and other family hardships involved in coaching. He’s not deterred.
“I really enjoyed my Dad coaching me,” Jett said. “I think I’d like to do that for my kids as well.”
Quarterback Club scholarship winners, all-time list
2021: Konnor Baswell, Ohatchee; Jett Smith, Wellborn; Sean Smith, Piedmont
2020: Devin Burton, Alexandria; Dylan Gilbert, Wellborn; Kyle Goedde, Saks
2019: Jewels Gray, Jacksonville; Brice Hill, Wellborn; Caleb Ogle, Saks; Josh Poole, Ohatchee
2018: Cole Chasteen, Piedmont; Tona Davis, Wellborn; Blake Morris, Jacksonville
2017: Mitchell Baker, Donoho; Kyle Clapper, Weaver; Andrew Kilgore, Saks
2016: Bayley Blanchard, Piedmont; Austin Harler, Cleburne County; Jarvis Jackson, Anniston
2015: Daylon Brackett, Jacksonville Christian; Tyler Lusk, Piedmont; Mautaveus (Monty) Young, Saks
2014: Joseph Dothard, White Plains; Austin Jennings, Weaver; Gabe Marchal, Alexandria
2013: Ethan Lambert, Pleasant Valley; Judd Smith, Wellborn; Dillon Terry, Piedmont
2012: Tyler Burr, Alexandria; Clay Dent, Piedmont; Dalton Screws, Wellborn
2011: Coltin Allison, Piedmont; Tyler Jones, White Plains; Blake Turner, Cleburne County
2010: Kelvin Duncan, Anniston; Chad Morehead, Cleburne County; J.D. Phillips, Wellborn
2009: Blake Gallahar, Ohatchee; Daniel Hammett, Piedmont; Andrew Poole, Pleasant Valley
2008: Steven Beegle, Weaver; Scott Wood, Ohatchee; A.J. Young, Piedmont
2007: Casey Barker, Pleasant Valley; Matthew Brown, White Plains; Brandon Jerome, Wellborn
2006: Ben Beavers, White Plains; Kevin Cross, Pleasant Valley; Jermaine Moore, Donoho
2005: Geromy Ledbetter, Weaver; Cliff Murphy, Saks; Adam Smith, Piedmont
2004: David Beegle, Weaver; Will Ginn, Alexandria; David Needham, Piedmont
2003: Willie Christopher, Ohatchee; Adam Decker, Wellborn; Corey Ramsey, Weaver
2002: Cass Brown, Saks; Landon Brown, Cleburne County; Austin Longshore, Alexandria
2001: Matt Clonts, Oxford; Chase Martin, Jacksonville; Andy Pody, Piedmont
2000: Timothy Brown, White Plains; Mitchell Miles, Anniston
1999: Chris Bell, Weaver; Michael Houston, Piedmont;
1998: Tyler Haynes, Saks; Todd Humphries, Oxford
1997: Matt Moon, Ohatchee
1996: Andrew Carpenter, Ohatchee