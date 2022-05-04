Class 3A, Area 11 softball tournament: Piedmont's Smith makes mom proud

PIEDMONT — Rachel Smith had just watched daughter Savannah come through Tuesday, as Piedmont clinched a berth in today’s Class 3A, Area 11 final and next week’s regional.
Sure, the Bulldogs’ 7-6 victory over Pleasant Valley in eight innings left the head coach relieved. Mom, however, needed a moment.
“It’s hard for me to talk about,” Rachel Smith said as she gathered herself. “I’m so incredibly proud of her.”
Piedmont (25-17) awaits the elimination-bracket survivor. Pleasant Valley will play Ohatchee in today’s 4 p.m. elimination-bracket final. The winner will play Piedmont in the final.
The two finalists advance to next week’s East Central Regional in Albertville.
Piedmont, which earned the right to play host to the area tournament for the first time in Rachel Smith’s tenure as head coach, came through a trying challenge Tuesday. After beating Ohatchee 14-6 in the first round, the Bulldogs built a 5-1 lead on Pleasant Valley, only to see the lead evaporate.
Lily Henry’s three-run home run in the Raiders’ four-run second inning and Madyson Cromer’s homer turned it into a lead for Pleasant Valley, which beat Weaver 12-1 in the first round.
Piedmont needed a break in the top of the seventh and got it. Cayla Brothers and Z’Hayla Walker hit two-out singles, and pinch runner Cadence Buttram hesitated but scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
With the game tied 6-6 going into the bottom of the seventh, Savannah Smith relieved starter Emily Farmer and induced Cromer’s pop fly with runners on first and second base.
Savannah Smith then singled home the go-ahead run behind Sarah Goss’ double in the top of the eighth.
“We needed that, and I was just like, clear head, no pressure, just bat to ball, quick hands,” Savannah Smith said. “You’ve got to have a clear mind. You can’t make it more than it is. It’s hard to function that way.”
She would need to remind herself of that approach in the bottom of the eighth. Rebekah Gannaway drew a leadoff walk and took second base on Haylie Lee’s sacrifice bunt.
With one out and a runner in scoring position, Savannah Smith got Sydney Beason to pop out then struck out Emma Harvey to end the game.
It all left Rachel Smith toggling between head coach and mom after the game.
“She’s such a great player,” Rachel Smith said. “I have supreme confidence in her when she’s in the box, and I have supreme confidence in her when she’s pitching.
“When she got the RBI and she went back out there, I just said, ‘Make it stand up,’ and high-five. I knew she would.”
Elimination bracket
Ohatchee 12, Weaver 1: In a rain-shortened game, Alanah Fitch went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Hannah Fitch tripled and drove in two runs to lead Ohatchee.
The Indians eliminated Weaver and advanced to today’s 4 p.m. elimination-bracket final against Pleasant Valley.
Kylee Barnes went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Weaver’s Tiana Lawrence hit a solo home run, her 10th homer of the season. She and sister Taylor Lawrence signed to play for Shelton State.
First round
Pleasant Valley 12, Weaver 1: Henry hit the first of her two home runs on the day and drove in four runs to pace the Raiders. She also doubled.
She also started in the circle, allowing two hits with two strikeouts in three innings of work.
At the plate, Rylee Haynes went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Taylor Nix tripled and drove in a run while going 2-for-4, and Cromer doubled and scored a run.
Piedmont 14, Ohatchee 6: Jenna Calvert and Cacey Brothers each went 3-for-4 to lead Piedmont. Calvert had a double and drove in two runs, and Brothers had a triple and an RBI.
Savannah Smith went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. She also pitched a hitless three innings of relief with one walk and two strikeouts.
Kylee Barnes led the way for Ohatchee, going 2-for-4 with her 11th home run of the season and four RBIs. Hannah Fitch went 1-for-3 with Ohatchee’s other RBI.