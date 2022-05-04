Class 3A, Area 11 softball tournament: Farmer pitches Piedmont to a title

PIEDMONT — Emily Farmer pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, and Piedmont beat Ohatchee 5-2 in Wednesday's Class 3A, Area 11 finals at Piedmont.
Both teams clinched a berth in next week's East Central Regional at Albertville. Ohatchee punched its ticket with a 2-1 victory over Pleasant Valley in Wednesday's elimination-bracket final.
Whitney McFry's game-ending single in the eighth inning clinched Ohatchee's victory over Pleasant Valley, and Kylee Barnes pitched a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts.
In the finals, Piedmont took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning. Sarah Goss' two-run single was the big blow, and Z'Hayla Walker sacrificed home a run.
Hannah Fitch's RBI single and Kylee Barnes' sacrifice brought Ohatchee within 3-2, but Piedmont's Armoni Perry grounded home a run in the fifth.
Savannah Smith finished as tournament most valuable player, batting .364 with three doubles, four runs and seven RBIs in three tourney games. She also pitched five scoreless innings in two appearances.
The rest of the all-tourney team:
Piedmont: Farmer, Goss, Cacey Brothers, Jenna Calvert.
Ohatchee: Barnes, Fitch, McFry, Savannah Reaves.
Pleasant Valley: Madyson Cromer, Rylee Haynes, Lily Henry.
Weaver: Tiana Lawrence.