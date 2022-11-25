Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: The complete team

2022 Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball
Player of the year: Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Sr., MH
Coach of the year: Anna Taylor, Donoho
First team
Lily Grace Draper, Donoho, Sr., OH
Mary Marshall Perry, Donoho, Sr., RH
Samantha Wakefield, Donoho, So., S
Kayson Cronan, Faith Christian, Fr., OH/DS
Ally Folsom, Faith Christian, Jr., OH/MH
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Sr., MH
Rebecca Henderson, Ohatchee, So., OH
Ta’Leah Ridley, Piedmont, Sr, OH
Jaycee Glover, Piedmont, Jr., S
Emma Grace Todd, Piedmont, Sr., MH
Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley, So., MH
Allie Bryant, Pleasant Valley, Jr., OH
Maddie Schwabe, Pleasant Valley, Jr., S
Madison Atchley, Weaver, Sr., OH
Calla Hayes, Wellborn, Jr., MB
Samaura Thomas, Wellborn, Sr., OH
Anna Odom, Wellborn, Jr., MB
Jada Harrington, Weaver, Sr., OH
Second team
Estella Connell, Donoho, Jr., MH
Gabrielle Price, Faith Christian, Sr., RS/OH
Gracyn Snow, Ohatchee, Sr., OH
Alanah Fitch, Ohatchee, Fr., RS/S
Hannah Fitch, Ohatchee, Sr., RS/S
Ellie Carden, Ohatchee, Jr., L
Armoni Perry, Piedmont, Sr., OH
Jenna Calvert, Piedmont, Sr., MH
Madison Schwabe, Pleasant Valley, Fr., OH
Madi Hay, Pleasant Valley, Jr., L
Nallely Mora, Saks, S, DS
Mya Brown, Saks, Sr., MH
Deniah Brown, Weaver, Sr., MH
Jada Lilo, Weaver, Sr., MH
Delana Stephens, Wellborn, Sr., L
Gracie Lewis, Wellborn, Jr., S
Keivianna Crumb, Wellborn, Sr., OH
Kara Grace, Jacksonville Christian, Sr., MH
Honorable mention
Donoho: Sarah Waggoner.
Faith Christian: Cheyenne Rice.
Jacksonville Christian: Rebekah Carter.
Ohatchee: Brett Finn.
Piedmont: Cacey Brothers, Cayla Brothers.
Pleasant Valley: Ella Parris, Ellie Patterson.
Saks: Destanee Bonness, Daniela Escandon, Camrie Denham.
Weaver: Alana Cooper, Sydney Bitzer, McKenley Davis.
Wellborn: Chloe Screws, Annalee Rinehard, Kyra Tirban, MaKayiah Amberson, Diana Rodrigueaz.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
