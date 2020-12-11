Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Miller paced Donoho to state finals

If we were to think of Donoho’s volleyball resurgence in football terms, Jamie Clendenin was the coach who energized it. Maggie Miller was his star quarterback.
For once again setting Donoho’s way to the Class 1A state final, Miller was the clear choice to repeat as The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A volleyball player of the year.
The senior distributed 862 assists to go with 42 service aces and 14 kills. She passed 2,500 assists for her career.
Miller was a difference-maker in Donoho’s runs to a 1A state title in 2019 and runner-up finish in 2020. This after the programs struggled through rare lean years during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
At this year’s state final, Donoho’s cheering section honored Miller with chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP!” She made the all-tournament team.
Miller, a senior, plans to attend Notre Dame. She took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for a question-and-answer session:
Question: As you look back on the 2020 season, what are your thoughts about it?
Answer: Looking back on the season, I’m proud of how far we’ve made it, and I’m happy to make it as far as we did. To make it back to the finals like last year was amazing, and I’m glad that we can do it two years in a row. I only won seven games in ninth grade. To make it this far is amazing, and I’m also grateful to the girls who put the work in to make it that far.
Q: To see where Donoho’s program was when you started then how it finished, and knowing what a central role you played, what kind of legacy do you leave?
A: I’m happy to have helped play a part in what has made the program what it is, but I wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without the girls that play the balls to me, and that hit the balls across the net.
Q: Of what are you proudest?
A: I’m proudest of making it to state two years in a row. I won my first high school tournament my junior year, the same year we won state, and I’m just so happy to have made it two years in a row.
Q: In a senior-night tribute video I saw on Facebook, Mercy Mangum said you quiz your hitters sometimes on set passes: “Was that a ‘yes ball’ or a ‘no ball?’” What is a yes ball?
A: A yes ball is a perfect set that is exactly how the hitter wants it to put the ball, to kill the ball, over the net.
Q: Likewise, what is a no ball?
A: A no ball is not a perfect set.
Q: When they try to go for it and try to kill a no ball, what’s your answer?
A: I say, "Was that a yes ball?" The goal is to get a yes ball every single set, because that doesn’t always happen, because I’m not perfect, but when it’s a no ball, that just means they shouldn’t kill the ball, like give it a hundred percent.
Q: What were some other Maggieisms, or your favorite interactions you had with your teammates?
A: When I think of the people on my team and playing on the court, the thing that stands out to me is, we always give out high-fives. Between every single point, that’s my favorite thing. Even when we mess up, you give everyone a high-five and even before. I just remember my back-row passers, when we were on the rotation where I was on back row, we’d give high-fives before I’d run across to my position, like, when they would serve. It just reassures you. It makes you confident in your game, even when you’re not playing good.
Q: Between the Maggies, Maggie Wakefield seemed to always bring the intensity, and you were the opposite side of the coin. Is that how it worked?
A: I’ve tried to stay calm and collected. Maggie was the one to bring all of the energy and to pump everyone up. I try to do that, as well, but I try to keep everyone together and cool and collected.
Q: When the student section chanted “MVP!” at state, what did that mean to you?
A: It was a special feeling, hearing that. I was just surprised. I don’t know.