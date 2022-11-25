Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: In first season, Taylor kept Donoho on top

Donoho didn’t ask too much of Anna Taylor, right?
Just take over a historically successful volleyball program, coming off of its second state title in three years and having lost six seniors. Oh, and keep the Falcons on top after a bump up in AHSAA classification.
For guiding Donoho to its third state title in four years and first in Class 2A, Taylor is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County coach of the year.
Donoho finished 44-13, prevailing in an area that included another historically successful program. The Falcons finished 5-1 against Pleasant Valley, including a victory in the second-ever AHSAA state final involving two teams from Calhoun County.
Taylor, who played for Jacksonville coaching legend David Clark, took over at Donoho in May, after Jamie Clendenin left to become Southside’s head coach. Clendenin coached Donoho to two Class 1A state titles and a runner-up finish.
Taylor took over a team looking to replace six seniors, including outside hitter Maggie Wakefield, libero Naira Rehman and outside hitter Mercy Mangum.
Donoho also bumped up to 2A in volleyball because of the AHSAA’s competitive-balance rule for private schools.
Taylor took the challenge and kept Donoho on top.
“I’ve worked at Donoho for several years now, since 2009, so I’ve watched these girls grow up,” Taylor said. “I knew a lot of the girls, so I had to sit back and sort of wait to see if now was the right time.
“There had always been a lot of interest from the school and Coach (Steve) Gendron (also athletics director), getting me to come on board, and it just turned out to be the right moment, the right time in my life, the right time for school life, so I took the job and haven’t regretted it a day.”
