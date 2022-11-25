 Skip to main content
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: In first season, Taylor kept Donoho on top

Donoho state volleyball-bcBC__2917.jpg

Donoho coach Anna Taylor instructs players in the quarterfinals against Washington County in the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing

Donoho didn’t ask too much of Anna Taylor, right?

Just take over a historically successful volleyball program, coming off of its second state title in three years and having lost six seniors. Oh, and keep the Falcons on top after a bump up in AHSAA classification.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.