Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Draper helped Donoho capture another state championship

Lily Grace Draper’s Donoho teammates know her simply as “L-G.” After the volleyball season she had, they can now call her “M-V-P.”
The junior outside hitter and state-tournament most valuable player is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County volleyball player of the year after leading Donoho to its 12th state title and second in three years.
On a balanced team, where she shared the front line with hitters Maggie Wakefield, Mary Marshall Perry and Estella Connell, Draper finished with a team-high 480 kills, including 42 over three state-tourney matches.
Draper, also a key player on Donoho’s state runner-up soccer and tennis teams, has one more year to add to her haul of recognitions. After helping Donoho earn three runner-up “red map” trophies in girls’ sports as a sophomore, she hopes to keep helping the Falcons turn those trophies blue as a junior.
She took a few minutes to discuss this past season for The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: You’ve had a month to think about the season. What are your thoughts about it?
Answer: It was obviously a great season. We won a lot of tournaments, and we won the big thing, the state championship, and I feel like it was a great season for the whole team. We all played well together, and I think it was the most laid-back and stress-free season we’ve ever had as a team. We all got along really well and played well together. I’m really grateful for the season.
Q: What about your season, individually?
A: I think I had a pretty great season, and it all came from the great coaching I was able to receive and great teammates. I credit it all to that. … This year was really special, because it was our last year, all playing together, with the girls I’ve played with my whole life on varsity.
Q: Coach Clendenin made an adjustment to Donoho’s attack this year with more quick, short sets to mix in with the outside, or wide, sets. You still led the team on the outside. How did that adjustment help you and the team?
A: With the short sets, all of us were able to do quicker, short sets, and it was hardest for me to be able to do that. I still haven’t mastered the quick sets, but the middle got it really quick, and they did really well with them. That helped to open up the outside. It used to be easier to set the outside more. Now, the sets are distributed way easier, so it has openings on the court for everyone.
Q: How emotionally satisfying was it to beat Bayshore Christian in the state final after losing to them last year?
A: It was very satisfying, because the disappointment last year led to more motivation for everyone to come out on top this year. The team, collectively, fought really hard to get to where we got, to win state.
Q: You always have a busy sports year. How soon before you turn attention to soccer and tennis?
A: Soccer and tennis are both coming up soon. Soccer workouts started at the beginning of this week, and I’m starting up my private tennis lessons next week.
Q: You were on state-runner-up teams in all three sports as a sophomore and runner-up in No. 2 singles in tennis but also won a No. 1 doubles state title with Claire Hillman. How does all of that fuel your fire for this year?
A: I hope I’m able to win that individual state championship and win both soccer and tennis state championships so I can have three this year.