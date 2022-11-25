Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Crook helped carry Ohatchee all the way to the state semifinals

OHATCHEE — Two words best sum up Jorda Crook’s high school volleyball career … unstoppable and unforgettable.
For amassing eye-popping statistics while leading Ohatchee to its first Elite 8 appearance in 13 years, Crook is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year.
The senior middle hitter finished with 806 kills, 128 blocks, 302 digs and 112 aces. Ohatchee won the Class 3A North Regional and advanced to the state semifinals.
Crook made the Elite 8 all-tournament team. She was Class 3A, Area 10 most valuable player and county-tourney offensive MVP.
She was selected to the Alabama North All-Star team.
For Crook’s career, she netted 2,035 kills, 345 blocks, 873 digs and 264 aces.
A UAB signee in volleyball, she also won the 3A state javelin championship and was 1A-3A all-county player of the year in basketball as a junior.
Crook took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Now that you’ve had time to reflect, what thoughts come to mind about what the team accomplished this season?
Answer: We didn’t finish how we wanted to, but I’m still proud of how far we went.
Q: In 2020, the team was ranked fifth in 3A, but COVID-related precautions forced the starters out of action for the area tournament? That team lost key seniors, so what did it mean to finally get to the Elite 8, two years later?
A: It meant a lot. It’s been carrying on since then that we could’ve went to state that year, and it just hit us this year that we’re going to be that team to go.
Q: How about your season, individually?
A: I think I improved tremendously from last year. Coming into this year, I was already committed (to UAB), and I was just trying to get better for where I’m going to be and what I needed to be.
Q: In what ways did you improve?
A: I think I improved as a leader. I feel like there were times that I could have. I’d been upset and got angry, and I didn’t. That wasn’t going to help us, if I’d got angry or something.
Q: How is Jorda different from the fierce player we see on the court?
A: Everybody says that. My sister, she’ll say, like, ‘Everybody thinks you’re mean or something, and you wouldn’t even hurt a fly.’
Q: Jessica and Jasmine sure made names for themselves here at Ohatchee. What does it mean to you to do the same?
A: It meant a lot. My dad always told me that God gave me the ability to be as good as I could be. If I just use it, I’d be as good as I am.
Q: Do you and your sisters talk smack about your accomplishments?
A: Not really. We’re all just really supportive. They’re really supportive of me. They look for me to succeed. They know how good I am, and they push me.
Q: In track, you won state in javelin last year, and a volleyball showcase kept you from competing in other events. You also do high jump, long jump and the 200-meter dash. Will you be able to go all in at state this year?
Q: What went into your choice of UAB?
A: I kind of knew I wanted to go there from the second I went on the visit. It’s a good school for my major, and I love the coaching staff, the girls. They were really friendly, really welcoming when I went. It just felt like home.
