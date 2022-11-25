 Skip to main content
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Crook helped carry Ohatchee all the way to the state semifinals

Ohatchhe state volleyball-bcBC__3600.jpg

Jorda Crook (8) celebrates after serving an ace against Opp in the quarterfinal victory in the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing

OHATCHEE — Two words best sum up Jorda Crook’s high school volleyball career … unstoppable and unforgettable.

For amassing eye-popping statistics while leading Ohatchee to its first Elite 8 appearance in 13 years, Crook is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.