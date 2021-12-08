Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Clendenin coached Falcons to second state title in three years

Jamie Clendenin found the right motivation and Xs and Os to get Donoho volleyball back to the mountaintop in Class 1A this season.
For leading the Falcons to their third state-final appearance and second state championship in three years, Clendenin is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County volleyball coach of the year.
Donoho finished 52-9, avenging a loss to Bayshore Christian in the 2020 state final by sweeping the Eagles 3-0 in the final Oct. 28.
Donoho didn’t lose a set in three state-tourney matches.
The Falcons also won area and super regional titles. They carried the No. 1 seed in the Calhoun County tournament and reached the final before falling to Alexandria, the No. 2-ranked team in 5A.
Clendenin returned a veteran team but had to replace two-time county player of the year Maggie Miller at setter. Freshman Sam Wakefield moved from the back end and performed well enough to make first-team all-county and the all-state tourney team.
Clendenin went with a more multiple offensive attack, with more short sets and hits from the middle mixed in with long sets and outside hits.
Clendenin also kept his team motivated with constant reminders of comments made by Bayshore coach David Omtvedt and then-senior MVP Cassidy Granger after the 2020 state final. They said they knew themselves to be the stronger and more fundamental team.
“This summer, we took it to heart,” Clendenin said after this year’s state final. “That was something I drilled in their heads.
“Guys, look, you didn’t win that, obviously, because we’re not fundamentally sound enough, at least that’s what they think. So I said, ‘When we get in this game, I want you to go out and prove how fundamentally sound that you are and get after it.’”