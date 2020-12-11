Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Bryant got team to work together, appreciate the year

PLEASANT VALLEY — Dana Bryant went through yet another quarantine last week, after testing positive for COVID-19. She returned to school Monday, but it was another reminder of what keyed Pleasant Valley through the 2020 volleyball season.
“The most important thing that helped the girls pull through was them working together, and that they were just so thankful to get to play,” Bryant said. “Nobody was sure we’d make it through the season.”
For guiding her team to the Calhoun County semifinals immediately following a team quarantine and the Raiders’ first state tournament appearance in three years, Bryant is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A volleyball coach of the year.
Pleasant Valley finished 27-7, falling to Prattville Christian in the 3A quarterfinals in Birmingham. The Raiders went deepest of all 1A-3A teams in the county tournament.
They overcame more than an unwanted two-week hiatus in the middle of the season. The Raiders also battled injuries that sidelined outside hitters Madison Borders (ankle) and Mattie Glass (knee) for parts of the season.
For her part, Bryant kept her team reminded of the big picture.
“I remind them that they’re not promised tomorrow, and not to take today for granted,” she said.
Bryant said her latest tangle with COVID-related matters involved light symptoms. She described her head feeling hot despite not running a fever, plus sinus pressure and fatigue.
She treated it by quarantining and taking over-the-counter medications like Tylenol.