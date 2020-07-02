Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball: Smith had Piedmont off to fast start

PIEDMONT — Promise in 2019 showed the beginnings of progress for Piedmont softball in 2020.
For continuing what she built into this season, Piedmont’s Rachel Smith will repeat as The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County softball coach of the year.
Piedmont was 9-2 when the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted spring sports in mid-March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the best record among those posted by the county’s 1A-3A teams.
The Bulldogs’ big start came on the heels of a 22-20 season in 2019. Piedmont reached the final days of the Calhoun County and West Central Regional tournaments.
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball team
The 2019 Bulldogs did it despite midseason upheaval. Shortstop Kayley Kirk underwent surgery for tendon injuries in one hand. That same week, pitcher Amber Raney sustained a leg injury while sliding into base in practice, and another player withdrew from school.
The Bulldogs lost seniors Amber Raney, Kenzie Tolbert and Rebecca Smart. They also lost Kirk, who transferred to Spring Garden, but were due to return a roster that included 14 players ranging from eighth-graders to sophomores.
Piedmont took that to the field this year and posted a start that promised bigger things.