Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball: Poe guided Ohatchee to strong finish

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee’s softball team hit a midseason slump, and the Indians’ seventh-year head coach Kendall Poe helped to shake them out of it with a simple slogan.
“Our girls really bought into a mentality that we had of, ‘Why not us?’” Poe said. “Why can’t we be the ones to go and win it compared to everybody else, and they held onto that.”
For helping Ohatchee go 10-4 over the season’s final three weeks and finish as Class 3A, Area 11 runner-up as the No. 4 seed, Poe is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County coach of the year for 2022.
Ohatchee finished 22-22-1 but stunned Pleasant Valley 2-1 in the area-tourney elimination-bracket final to clinch an East Regional berth, the Indians’ fourth regional berth under Poe.
Of the Indians’ four losses in the final three weeks of the season, three were to area champion Piedmont … twice in the area tournament and once at regional. The other loss came to regional champion Plainview.
Plainview and Piedmont advanced to state.
Ohatchee beat Pleasant Valley in the game to determine a regional berth thanks to Kyee Barnes’ pitching and Whitney McFry’s game-ending single in the eighth inning. That victory marked the realization of Poe’s message to her team ahead of its strong finish.
Ohatchee lost to Pleasant Valley in a 3-2 walk-off in the county tournament.
“We almost beat Pleasant Valley at county, so we knew that we had the opportunity to do it, if we went and played ball,” Poe said. “Kylee pitched a complete gem. It was a pitchers’ duel, and we showed up there at the end when we needed to finish the ballgame.”